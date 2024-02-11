Akash Deep tells an emotional story of growing up in cricket despite obstacles in every path





Akash Deep earned his maiden call-up to the national team in the longest format of the game when he was included in the squad for the final three Test matches of the series. He was playing for Bengal against Kerala in the Ranji Trophy when the call-up was announced. The RCB ace's pace was phenomenal in the domestic circuit and as a reward for his overwhelming performances, he was called up to the national team to face the might of England. Speaking to PTI after his call-up, he narrated his story in detail – coming from a village where playing cricket was a crime and his first call-up to the national team. Akash said: I was hoping that I would get a Test call-up in the near future if I continued to perform, but I didn't expect that to happen in the third match itself. While narrating his story, Akash said: In Bihar [suspended by the BCCI at the time]There was no platform and especially from where I came from, Sasaram, playing cricket was a crime. Many parents would ask their children not to interfere with Akash as he only plays cricket and your studies would be a flop. He added: But I don't blame them. What would you have achieved if you played cricket in such a place? You would be wasting time and not even becoming a cricketer and also ignoring academics. Your future would be ruined and they were concerned. So were my parents.” Quoting his father's advice, Akash said: Appear for the Bihar police officer exams or at least try for the Class IV staff of the state government. [peons], my father always said. He filled out the government application forms and I went for exams and came back with blank forms. Although cricket was my passion, in my mind I just wanted to be happy and never thought about making it a career.” Akash continued: My father and my brother died within six months. I had nothing to lose and the motivation was that I had to provide for the family. I played real leather ball matches for my club, but initially there was no money. So three to four days a month I would play tennis ball matches in the district and earn Rs 6,000 a day. So I would earn 20,000 a month which helped me cover my expenses. He concluded by saying: I have never had a permanent coach. Saurasish Lahiri (current Bengal assistant coach), Arun Lal sir, Rano sir [Ranadeb Bose]they all helped me from time to time, and whatever I could learn, I learned.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.royalchallengers.com/rcb-cricket-news/news/i-had-nothing-to-lose-akash-deep-narrates-emotional-tale-of-his-meteoric-rise The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos