Virginia Women's Tennis | No. No. 11 Virginia tops No. 6 Pepperdine to advance at ITA Indoors

SEATTLE The No. 11 Virginia women's tennis team (7-2) suffered a 4-1 loss to four-seed Michigan (7-1) on Saturday (Feb. 10) in the quarterfinals of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle , Washington.

Senior Hibah Shaikh took the point for the Cavaliers with a top singles victory, topping No. 9 Kari Miller 6-3, 6-4. It was the second win against a top 10 opponent for Shaikh in the tournament, as she handed No. 6 Savannah Broadus of Pepperdine her first loss in a dual match since the 2022 season in Friday's opener.

This was the second meeting in seven days between Virginia and Michigan. The Wolverines won 5-2 in Ann Arbor last Saturday (February 3). Even though it was the second time in a week that the teams played against each other, no match was the same as the week before.

Three of the six singles matches went to the first set tiebreakers, with Michigan winning those at five and six and Virginia winning court two. Collard, who dropped one of those tiebreaks, came back to win her second set 6-4.

The Wolverines made it 3-0 with straight wins on courts four and five. After Shaikh wrapped up her win on court one, Jaedan Brown took the match with a three-set victory on court four.

Michigan was ranked fourth in the tournament but is ranked fifth in the ITA team rankings. Only the top eight teams are qualified.

Virginia concludes the tournament by playing a consolation game on Sunday afternoon. Opponent and time must be determined.