Naperville Central graduate, now a U of Wisconsin hockey star, featured in the Super Bowl ad





“To look at. For those watching the Super Bowl on Sunday, an Old National Bank commercial scheduled before, during and after the big game will feature a familiar face: 2019 Naperville Central High School graduate Owen Lindmark, a field hockey star University of Wisconsin. Without giving away too much of the plot of the 30-second ad, it focuses on a cheerful confusion with the term “checking” as in a bank account versus the kind of check done in hockey. The commercial will air on CBS 2 Chicago at 5 p.m. before the Super Bowl begins; 9:45 p.m., after the Super Bowl intermission; and 11:33 p.m., during a special edition of “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert following the game. The TV spot, titled Brace Yourself, leverages Old National Banks' position as the official bank of the Big Ten and a National Image Likeness deal with Lindmark, according to a press release from creative agency Schafer Condon Carter. An extension of the Old National Banks Get Old campaign, the new ad aims to strengthen checking account enrollment by offering a $450 cash bonus to customers who open a preferred or everyday checking account. The commercial will air in Chicago and Minneapolis on Super Bowl Sunday. The film will then also be shown in Milwaukee and Indianapolis, the agency said. Lindmark, a 22-year-old forward, attended high school in Naperville but grew up in different areas because his father was an Air Force officer whose job required frequent moves. He has lived in the Quad Cities, Oklahoma and St. Louis, among other places. Lindmark was a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft by the Florida Panthers, but instead opted to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison. After earning a bachelor's degree and starting work on a master's degree, this is his senior year with the Badgers team, after which he could be picked up by the NHL. In his first 24 games this year, Lindmark has scored 11 goals and 10 assists for a team with a strong 21-6-2 mark. Last season he scored four goals and five assists in 36 games. Before college, he played for the U.S. National Team Development Program, scoring 11 goals and 25 points in 56 games with the under-18 team in 2018-2019. That program allowed him to play in Sweden, Finland and Russia. It will not be the first time that Lindmark has appeared on television. In September, he did a live interview with the NBC affiliate station in Madison during a shootout game in which Badgers students took free shots at the goals to win free tickets to games. As he answered questions, teammates jokingly shot pucks at his ankles. The announcer, Mike Jaques, called Lindmark one of my favorite Badgers of all time. Jeff Vorva is a freelance reporter for the Naperville Sun.

