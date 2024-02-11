Bahrain dominates athletics events at Arab Women Sports Tournament – News





Athletes pose with their medals during the awards ceremony. Supplied photo Published: Sun Feb 11, 2024 8:24 pm Bahrain took top honors in the athletics events at the Arab Women Sports Tournament in Sharjah with 14 medals, four of which were gold. Meanwhile, Egypt ended its campaign with nine medals, securing second place in the overall standings. Other countries also left their mark on the final day: Lebanon won a gold medal and Iraq won two silver and bronze; the UAE, Oman and Syria each add a silver and a bronze to their list; and Kuwait and Jordan each achieved a bronze medal. Bahrain's Aminat Jamal pulled ahead to win the gold medal in the 400 meters hurdles with a time of 58.74 seconds. Mahrah Abdulrahim of the UAE secured the silver medal with a time of 1:05.60, while Rahma Mukhtar of Egypt secured the bronze medal with a time of 1:06.01. In the demanding 5000m race, Bahrain's Bontio Edaw Rebito demonstrated excellent endurance to take the gold medal with a time of 16:50.17. Diana Kareem Lami, representing Iraq, showed remarkable endurance to capture the silver medal with a time of 19:08.44. Meanwhile, Kuwait's Haya Ahmed Al-Rifai took home the bronze medal with a time of 19:29.12. Egypt's Sherine Hussein soared to victory in the javelin throw, securing the gold medal with an impressive distance of 43.25 metres. Omani Heba Al-Asima took the silver medal with a throw of 39.40 meters. Meanwhile, Liana Mustafa, representing Syria, took the bronze with a throw of 34.81 meters. Lebanese Maysa Mouawad rocketed to victory in the 200 meter sprint, securing the gold medal in a quick 24.72 seconds. Adiduwing Oding of Bahrain showed determination to take the silver medal in 24.91 seconds, while Egypt's Shatha Abdelghaffar Atta bagged the bronze medal in 25.44 seconds. Bahrain's Marta Yuta showed exceptional endurance to claim the gold medal in the 1500 meters in 4:29.91 minutes. Tajist Mekonnen, representing Bahrain, showed a strong performance to secure the silver medal with a time of 4:30.81. Narges Sawaed from Iraq won the bronze medal, crossing the finish line in 4:50.34. Team Bahrain demonstrated exceptional teamwork and speed to secure the gold medal in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:54.44. Iraqi runners showed determination to secure the silver medal with a time of 4:09.43, while Team Jordan took the bronze medal with 4:21.63. The final day of the athletics events was marked by the medal ceremony attended by Sheikha Hayat bint Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, Chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Committee of the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees; Dr. Habib Al Raban, President of the Arab and Saudi Athletics Federations; Hanan Al Mahmoud, Vice Chairman of AWST Senior Steering Committee; together with the Syrian world champion Ghada Shouaa. Table tennis Bahrain's Mariam Abdullah and Amrita Amit won the gold medal in table tennis doubles on Sunday after an intense match against Egyptian players Reem Al Iraqi and Fatima Alaa Al-Din, with a final score of 3-2. Meanwhile, the bronze medal was awarded to Kuwaiti players Mariam Abdul Rahim and Manwa Al-Shammari, and Syrian players Hind Abdul Raouf and Ibaa Ali. Volley-ball Egypt's Sporting and Kuwait's Salwa Alsabah will compete for the gold medal in the volleyball competition. The final match between Sporting and Salwa Alsabah is eagerly awaited, with both teams showing remarkable skill and determination throughout the preliminary rounds, quarter-finals and semi-finals. The two teams advanced to the final in contrasting styles. While Sporting defeated Sharjah Women's Sports in straight sets (25-22, 25-17, 25-8), Salwa Alsabah overcame a spirited challenge from Byblos Lebanon to win 3-2 (25-22, 23-25, 25-22 , 11-25, 16-14). READ ALSO:

