Sports
2024 Super Bowl rosters: Where Chiefs and 49ers players went to college
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are more than 100 former college football players between the two active rosters.
Oklahoma is the most represented FBS school with six players, followed by Georgia with five. FCS, DII and DIII football have nine players together.
Here's how the rosters break down:
All schedule information is valid as of January 31, 2024.
Super Bowl Rosters: Colleges represented by the Kansas City Chiefs
Active roster:
|PLAYER
|Number
|Position
|Secondary school
|Nick Allegretti
|73
|G
|Illinois
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|97
|BY
|State of Kansas
|Blake Bell
|81
|THE
|Oklahoma
|Nick Bolton
|32
|LB
|Missouri
|Ekow Boye-Doe
|40
|CB
|State of Kansas
|Deon Bush
|26
|D.B
|Miami (Fla.)
|Harrison Butker
|7
|K
|Georgia Tech
|Mike Caliendo
|66
|OEL
|Western Michigan
|Leo Chenal
|54
|LB
|Wisconsin
|Cole Christiansen
|48
|LB
|Army
|Jack Cochrane
|43
|LB
|South Dakota
|Chamarri Conner
|27
|D.B
|Virginia technology
|Mike Danna
|51
|BY
|Michigan
|Mike Edwards
|21
|S
|Kentucky
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|25
|RB
|LSU
|Neil Farrell
|92
|BY
|LSU
|Blaine Gabbert
|9
|QB
|Missouri
|Willie Gay
|50
|LB
|The state of Mississippi
|Noah Gray
|83
|THE
|Duke
|Mecole Hardman
|12
|WR
|Georgia
|Darius Harris
|59
|LB
|Middle Tennessee
|Malik Herring
|94
|BY
|Georgia
|Believe Humphrey
|52
|c
|Oklahoma
|Richie James
|17
|WR
|Middle Tennessee
|Nick Jones
|31
|CB
|Ball stands
|Chris Jones
|95
|D.T
|The state of Mississippi
|George Karlaftis
|56
|BY
|Purdue
|Travis Kelce
|87
|THE
|Cincinnati
|Patrick Mahomes
|15
|QB
|Texas technology
|Trent McDuffie
|22
|CB
|Washington
|Wanya Morris
|64
|OEL
|Oklahoma
|Luke Niang
|77
|T
|TCU
|Charles Omenihu
|90
|BY
|Texas
|Isiah Pacheco
|10
|RB
|Rutgers
|La'Mical Perine
|29
|RB
|Florida
|Justin Reid
|20
|S
|Stanford
|Rashee Rice
|4
|WR
|SMU
|Justyn Ross
|8
|WR
|Clemson
|Trey Smith
|65
|G
|Tennessee
|Donovan Smith
|79
|T
|Penn State
|L'Jarius Sneed
|38
|CB
|Louisiana Technology
|Jawan Taylor
|74
|T
|Florida
|B.J. Thompson
|53
|BY
|Stephen F. Austin
|Joe Thuney
|62
|G
|NC State
|Kadarius Toney
|19
|WR
|Florida
|Tommy Townsend
|5
|P
|Florida
|Drue Calm down
|23
|LB
|Our lady
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|11
|WR
|South Florida
|Jaylen Watson
|35
|CB
|Washington state
|Justin Watson
|84
|WR
|Penn
|Tershawn Wharton
|98
|D.T
|Missouri S&T
|Joshua Williams
|2
|CB
|Fayetteville State
|James Winchester
|41
|L.S
|Oklahoma
Super Bowl Rosters: Colleges represented by the San Francisco 49ers
Active roster:
|PLAYER
|Number
|Position
|Secondary school
|Brandon Aiyuk
|11
|WR
|State of Arizona
|Brandon Allen
|17
|QB
|Arkansas
|Arik Armstead
|91
|DL
|Oregon
|Aaron Banks
|65
|OEL
|Our lady
|Ben Barth
|78
|OEL
|St. John's (Min.)
|Robert Beal Jr.
|51
|DL
|Georgia
|Ronnie Bell
|10
|WR
|Michigan
|Nick Bosa
|97
|DL
|State of Ohio
|Jake Brendel
|64
|OEL
|UCLA
|Ji'Ayir Brown
|27
|S
|Penn State
|Spencer Burford
|74
|OEL
|UTSA
|Oren Burks
|48
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|Chris Conley
|84
|WR
|Georgia
|Sam Darnold
|14
|QB
|Southern Cal
|Jon Feliciano
|55
|OEL
|Miami
|Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
|45
|LB
|Arizona
|Tashaun Gipson Sr.
|31
|S
|Wyoming
|Kevin Data
|90
|DL
|Penn State
|Jalen Graham
|50
|LB
|Purdue
|Dre Greenlaw
|57
|LB
|Arkansas
|Randy Gregory
|5
|LB
|Nebraska
|Javon Hargrave
|98
|DL
|State of South Carolina
|Juan Jennings
|15
|WR
|Tennessee
|Sebastian Joseph Day
|69
|D.T
|Rutgers
|Kyle Juszczyk
|44
|FB
|Harvard
|Javon Kinlaw
|99
|D.T
|South Carolina
|George Kittel
|85
|THE
|Iowa
|Deommodore Lenoir
|2
|D.B
|Oregon
|Darrell Luter Jr.
|28
|CB
|South Alabama
|Jordan Mason
|24
|RB
|Georgia Tech
|Christian McCaffrey
|23
|RB
|Stanford
|Ray Ray McCloud III
|3
|WR
|Clemson
|Colton McKivitz
|68
|OEL
|West Virginia
|Elijah Mitchell
|25
|RB
|Louisiana
|Jake Moody
|4
|K
|Michigan
|Jaylon Moore
|76
|OEL
|Western Michigan
|George Odum
|30
|S
|Central Arkansas
|Isaiah Oliver
|26
|CB
|Colorado
|Taybor pepper
|46
|L.S
|State of Michigan
|Matt Pryor
|75
|OEL
|TCU
|Brock Purdy
|13
|QB
|The state of Iowa
|Logan Ryan
|33
|S
|Rutgers
|Deebo Samuel
|19
|WR
|South Carolina
|Amber Thomas
|20
|CB
|Michigan
|Charvarius district
|7
|CB
|Middle Tennessee
|Fred Warner
|54
|LB
|BYU
|Trent Williams
|71
|T
|Oklahoma
|Brayden Willis
|9
|THE
|Oklahoma
|Dee Winters
|53
|LB
|TCU
|Mitch Wishnowsky
|18
|P
|Utah
|Charlie Woerner
|89
|THE
|Georgia
|Samuel Womack III
|0
|CB
|Toledo
|Chase Young
|92
|DL
|State of Ohio
Breakdown by university
Here are all the schools with at least two players or more:
|NUMBER OF PLAYERS
|SECONDARY SCHOOL
|6
|Oklahoma
|5
|Georgia
|4
|Florida, Michigan
|3
|Middle Tennessee, Penn State, Rutgers, TCU
|2
|Arkansas, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, LSU, Miami, Mississippi State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee, Western Michigan
Breakdown of FCS, DII and DIII
All FCS schools are represented here:
|SECONDARY SCHOOL
|CONFERENCE
|Central Arkansas
|SLC
|Harvard
|Ivy
|Penn
|Ivy
|SF Austin
|SLC/WAC
|State of South Carolina
|MEAC
|South Dakota
|MVC
All DII schools are represented here:
|SECONDARY SCHOOL
|CONFERENCE
|Fayetteville State
|CIAA
|Missouri S&T
|GLVC
The DIII school is represented here:
|SECONDARY SCHOOL
|CONFERENCE
|St. John's (Min.)
|MIAC
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/football/article/2024-02-11/2024-super-bowl-rosters-where-chiefs-and-49ers-players-attended-college
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood films that sparked legal controversy
- 2024 Super Bowl rosters: Where Chiefs and 49ers players went to college
- Google announces new mass rejection of Gmail starting in April 2024
- Allies of former Prime Minister Imran Khan secure largest share of seats in final tally of Pakistan elections
- Sunak should swallow his pride and bring back Johnson, says Kwarteng
- Blur to release documentary and concert film | Entertainment
- Buy ethnic wear for him at minimum 60% off on Myntra
- Google and Rashi Foundation launch AI literacy program for youth
- An education system rooted in Indian values needs an hour: PM Modi | Latest news India
- Media Insider: The Kiwi creative, Hollywood superstar and one of the best ads from this year's Super Bowl
- Bahrain dominates athletics events at Arab Women Sports Tournament – News
- Columbia Omni-Heat technology revolutionizes space exploration