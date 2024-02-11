2024 Super Bowl rosters: Where Chiefs and 49ers players went to college





The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are more than 100 former college football players between the two active rosters. Oklahoma is the most represented FBS school with six players, followed by Georgia with five. FCS, DII and DIII football have nine players together. Here's how the rosters break down: All schedule information is valid as of January 31, 2024. Super Bowl Rosters: Colleges represented by the Kansas City Chiefs Active roster: PLAYER Number Position Secondary school Nick Allegretti 73 G Illinois Felix Anudike-Uzomah 97 BY State of Kansas Blake Bell 81 THE Oklahoma Nick Bolton 32 LB Missouri Ekow Boye-Doe 40 CB State of Kansas Deon Bush 26 D.B Miami (Fla.) Harrison Butker 7 K Georgia Tech Mike Caliendo 66 OEL Western Michigan Leo Chenal 54 LB Wisconsin Cole Christiansen 48 LB Army Jack Cochrane 43 LB South Dakota Chamarri Conner 27 D.B Virginia technology Mike Danna 51 BY Michigan Mike Edwards 21 S Kentucky Clyde Edwards-Helaire 25 RB LSU Neil Farrell 92 BY LSU Blaine Gabbert 9 QB Missouri Willie Gay 50 LB The state of Mississippi Noah Gray 83 THE Duke Mecole Hardman 12 WR Georgia Darius Harris 59 LB Middle Tennessee Malik Herring 94 BY Georgia Believe Humphrey 52 c Oklahoma Richie James 17 WR Middle Tennessee Nick Jones 31 CB Ball stands Chris Jones 95 D.T The state of Mississippi George Karlaftis 56 BY Purdue Travis Kelce 87 THE Cincinnati Patrick Mahomes 15 QB Texas technology Trent McDuffie 22 CB Washington Wanya Morris 64 OEL Oklahoma Luke Niang 77 T TCU Charles Omenihu 90 BY Texas Isiah Pacheco 10 RB Rutgers La'Mical Perine 29 RB Florida Justin Reid 20 S Stanford Rashee Rice 4 WR SMU Justyn Ross 8 WR Clemson Trey Smith 65 G Tennessee Donovan Smith 79 T Penn State L'Jarius Sneed 38 CB Louisiana Technology Jawan Taylor 74 T Florida B.J. Thompson 53 BY Stephen F. Austin Joe Thuney 62 G NC State Kadarius Toney 19 WR Florida Tommy Townsend 5 P Florida Drue Calm down 23 LB Our lady Marquez Valdes-Scantling 11 WR South Florida Jaylen Watson 35 CB Washington state Justin Watson 84 WR Penn Tershawn Wharton 98 D.T Missouri S&T Joshua Williams 2 CB Fayetteville State James Winchester 41 L.S Oklahoma Super Bowl Rosters: Colleges represented by the San Francisco 49ers Active roster: PLAYER Number Position Secondary school Brandon Aiyuk 11 WR State of Arizona Brandon Allen 17 QB Arkansas Arik Armstead 91 DL Oregon Aaron Banks 65 OEL Our lady Ben Barth 78 OEL St. John's (Min.) Robert Beal Jr. 51 DL Georgia Ronnie Bell 10 WR Michigan Nick Bosa 97 DL State of Ohio Jake Brendel 64 OEL UCLA Ji'Ayir Brown 27 S Penn State Spencer Burford 74 OEL UTSA Oren Burks 48 LB Vanderbilt Chris Conley 84 WR Georgia Sam Darnold 14 QB Southern Cal Jon Feliciano 55 OEL Miami Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 45 LB Arizona Tashaun Gipson Sr. 31 S Wyoming Kevin Data 90 DL Penn State Jalen Graham 50 LB Purdue Dre Greenlaw 57 LB Arkansas Randy Gregory 5 LB Nebraska Javon Hargrave 98 DL State of South Carolina Juan Jennings 15 WR Tennessee Sebastian Joseph Day 69 D.T Rutgers Kyle Juszczyk 44 FB Harvard Javon Kinlaw 99 D.T South Carolina George Kittel 85 THE Iowa Deommodore Lenoir 2 D.B Oregon Darrell Luter Jr. 28 CB South Alabama Jordan Mason 24 RB Georgia Tech Christian McCaffrey 23 RB Stanford Ray Ray McCloud III 3 WR Clemson Colton McKivitz 68 OEL West Virginia Elijah Mitchell 25 RB Louisiana Jake Moody 4 K Michigan Jaylon Moore 76 OEL Western Michigan George Odum 30 S Central Arkansas Isaiah Oliver 26 CB Colorado Taybor pepper 46 L.S State of Michigan Matt Pryor 75 OEL TCU Brock Purdy 13 QB The state of Iowa Logan Ryan 33 S Rutgers Deebo Samuel 19 WR South Carolina Amber Thomas 20 CB Michigan Charvarius district 7 CB Middle Tennessee Fred Warner 54 LB BYU Trent Williams 71 T Oklahoma Brayden Willis 9 THE Oklahoma Dee Winters 53 LB TCU Mitch Wishnowsky 18 P Utah Charlie Woerner 89 THE Georgia Samuel Womack III 0 CB Toledo Chase Young 92 DL State of Ohio Breakdown by university Here are all the schools with at least two players or more: NUMBER OF PLAYERS SECONDARY SCHOOL 6 Oklahoma 5 Georgia 4 Florida, Michigan 3 Middle Tennessee, Penn State, Rutgers, TCU 2 Arkansas, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, LSU, Miami, Mississippi State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee, Western Michigan Breakdown of FCS, DII and DIII All FCS schools are represented here: SECONDARY SCHOOL CONFERENCE Central Arkansas SLC Harvard Ivy Penn Ivy SF Austin SLC/WAC State of South Carolina MEAC South Dakota MVC All DII schools are represented here: SECONDARY SCHOOL CONFERENCE Fayetteville State CIAA Missouri S&T GLVC The DIII school is represented here: SECONDARY SCHOOL CONFERENCE St. John's (Min.) MIAC Patrick Mahomes: College football career, stats, highlights, records The breakdown of Patrick Mahomes' college career at Texas Tech, including notable achievements, stats and records. READ MORE Travis Kelce: College football career, stats, highlights, records Here's a quick guide to ending tight end Travis Kelce's college career in Cincinnati. READ MORE Brock Purdy: College football career, stats, highlights, records Here's everything you need to know about quarterback Brock Purdy's college career with the San Francisco 49ers. READ MORE

