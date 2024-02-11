Connect with us

Sports

2024 Super Bowl rosters: Where Chiefs and 49ers players went to college

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are more than 100 former college football players between the two active rosters.

Oklahoma is the most represented FBS school with six players, followed by Georgia with five. FCS, DII and DIII football have nine players together.

Here's how the rosters break down:

All schedule information is valid as of January 31, 2024.

Super Bowl Rosters: Colleges represented by the Kansas City Chiefs

Active roster:

PLAYER Number Position Secondary school
Nick Allegretti 73 G Illinois
Felix Anudike-Uzomah 97 BY State of Kansas
Blake Bell 81 THE Oklahoma
Nick Bolton 32 LB Missouri
Ekow Boye-Doe 40 CB State of Kansas
Deon Bush 26 D.B Miami (Fla.)
Harrison Butker 7 K Georgia Tech
Mike Caliendo 66 OEL Western Michigan
Leo Chenal 54 LB Wisconsin
Cole Christiansen 48 LB Army
Jack Cochrane 43 LB South Dakota
Chamarri Conner 27 D.B Virginia technology
Mike Danna 51 BY Michigan
Mike Edwards 21 S Kentucky
Clyde Edwards-Helaire 25 RB LSU
Neil Farrell 92 BY LSU
Blaine Gabbert 9 QB Missouri
Willie Gay 50 LB The state of Mississippi
Noah Gray 83 THE Duke
Mecole Hardman 12 WR Georgia
Darius Harris 59 LB Middle Tennessee
Malik Herring 94 BY Georgia
Believe Humphrey 52 c Oklahoma
Richie James 17 WR Middle Tennessee
Nick Jones 31 CB Ball stands
Chris Jones 95 D.T The state of Mississippi
George Karlaftis 56 BY Purdue
Travis Kelce 87 THE Cincinnati
Patrick Mahomes 15 QB Texas technology
Trent McDuffie 22 CB Washington
Wanya Morris 64 OEL Oklahoma
Luke Niang 77 T TCU
Charles Omenihu 90 BY Texas
Isiah Pacheco 10 RB Rutgers
La'Mical Perine 29 RB Florida
Justin Reid 20 S Stanford
Rashee Rice 4 WR SMU
Justyn Ross 8 WR Clemson
Trey Smith 65 G Tennessee
Donovan Smith 79 T Penn State
L'Jarius Sneed 38 CB Louisiana Technology
Jawan Taylor 74 T Florida
B.J. Thompson 53 BY Stephen F. Austin
Joe Thuney 62 G NC State
Kadarius Toney 19 WR Florida
Tommy Townsend 5 P Florida
Drue Calm down 23 LB Our lady
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 11 WR South Florida
Jaylen Watson 35 CB Washington state
Justin Watson 84 WR Penn
Tershawn Wharton 98 D.T Missouri S&T
Joshua Williams 2 CB Fayetteville State
James Winchester 41 L.S Oklahoma

Super Bowl Rosters: Colleges represented by the San Francisco 49ers

Active roster:

PLAYER Number Position Secondary school
Brandon Aiyuk 11 WR State of Arizona
Brandon Allen 17 QB Arkansas
Arik Armstead 91 DL Oregon
Aaron Banks 65 OEL Our lady
Ben Barth 78 OEL St. John's (Min.)
Robert Beal Jr. 51 DL Georgia
Ronnie Bell 10 WR Michigan
Nick Bosa 97 DL State of Ohio
Jake Brendel 64 OEL UCLA
Ji'Ayir Brown 27 S Penn State
Spencer Burford 74 OEL UTSA
Oren Burks 48 LB Vanderbilt
Chris Conley 84 WR Georgia
Sam Darnold 14 QB Southern Cal
Jon Feliciano 55 OEL Miami
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 45 LB Arizona
Tashaun Gipson Sr. 31 S Wyoming
Kevin Data 90 DL Penn State
Jalen Graham 50 LB Purdue
Dre Greenlaw 57 LB Arkansas
Randy Gregory 5 LB Nebraska
Javon Hargrave 98 DL State of South Carolina
Juan Jennings 15 WR Tennessee
Sebastian Joseph Day 69 D.T Rutgers
Kyle Juszczyk 44 FB Harvard
Javon Kinlaw 99 D.T South Carolina
George Kittel 85 THE Iowa
Deommodore Lenoir 2 D.B Oregon
Darrell Luter Jr. 28 CB South Alabama
Jordan Mason 24 RB Georgia Tech
Christian McCaffrey 23 RB Stanford
Ray Ray McCloud III 3 WR Clemson
Colton McKivitz 68 OEL West Virginia
Elijah Mitchell 25 RB Louisiana
Jake Moody 4 K Michigan
Jaylon Moore 76 OEL Western Michigan
George Odum 30 S Central Arkansas
Isaiah Oliver 26 CB Colorado
Taybor pepper 46 L.S State of Michigan
Matt Pryor 75 OEL TCU
Brock Purdy 13 QB The state of Iowa
Logan Ryan 33 S Rutgers
Deebo Samuel 19 WR South Carolina
Amber Thomas 20 CB Michigan
Charvarius district 7 CB Middle Tennessee
Fred Warner 54 LB BYU
Trent Williams 71 T Oklahoma
Brayden Willis 9 THE Oklahoma
Dee Winters 53 LB TCU
Mitch Wishnowsky 18 P Utah
Charlie Woerner 89 THE Georgia
Samuel Womack III 0 CB Toledo
Chase Young 92 DL State of Ohio

Breakdown by university

Here are all the schools with at least two players or more:

NUMBER OF PLAYERS SECONDARY SCHOOL
6 Oklahoma
5 Georgia
4 Florida, Michigan
3 Middle Tennessee, Penn State, Rutgers, TCU
2 Arkansas, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, LSU, Miami, Mississippi State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee, Western Michigan

Breakdown of FCS, DII and DIII

All FCS schools are represented here:

SECONDARY SCHOOL CONFERENCE
Central Arkansas SLC
Harvard Ivy
Penn Ivy
SF Austin SLC/WAC
State of South Carolina MEAC
South Dakota MVC

All DII schools are represented here:

SECONDARY SCHOOL CONFERENCE
Fayetteville State CIAA
Missouri S&T GLVC

The DIII school is represented here:

SECONDARY SCHOOL CONFERENCE
St. John's (Min.) MIAC

Patrick Mahomes: College football career, stats, highlights, records

The breakdown of Patrick Mahomes' college career at Texas Tech, including notable achievements, stats and records.

READ MORE

Travis Kelce: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Here's a quick guide to ending tight end Travis Kelce's college career in Cincinnati.

READ MORE

Brock Purdy: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Here's everything you need to know about quarterback Brock Purdy's college career with the San Francisco 49ers.

READ MORE

