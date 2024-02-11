Ole Miss is rising in 247Sports' way-too-early 2024 college football rankings





A lot has happened since the 2024 College Football Playoff and the national championship game that concluded it. There was some seismic coaching news (notably Nick Saban's retirement), more activity in the transfer portal, and another signing day that happened recently. Through all of this, nothing has changed the general consensus on the 2024 Ole Miss Rebels. Many still expect Ole Miss to be not only an SEC Championship contender, not just a College Football Playoff contender, but certainly a National Championship contender as well. Our panel of national football writers at 247Sports has believed that since the turn of the year, which is why Ole Miss was drafted at No. 6 in the way-too-early top 25 after the national title game in January. With everything that has happened since January 8, that same group moved the Rebels into the top-5, placing them at No. 5 in Saturday's pre-spring update. The panel with Chris Hummer, Brad Crawford, Bud Elliott, Brandon Marcello and Cody Nagel. The 2023 Ole Miss Rebels became the first team in program history to ever reach 11 wins in a season, thanks to a 38-25 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl victory over No. 10 Penn State. It was the second season with more than 10 wins in three years and the fourth in a span of twenty years. Since early January, Ole Miss has welcomed high school signees and pieces from the No. 1 ranked transfer portal class to campus and new staff members are coming on board. Lane Kiffin replaced former defensive backs coach Keynodo Hudson with former Rebels player and Cincinnati defensive coordinator Bryan Brown, while replacing former tight ends coach John David Baker with former Saban assistant Joe Cox. Billy Glasscock was also appointed by Kiffin to replace Austin Thomas as general manager. Official start dates for spring training have not yet been released, but the annual Grove Bowl exhibition game has been tentatively set for April 13. Inside the rebels will continue to offer offseason football and recruiting coverage as things progress. The Rebels will open the highly anticipated 2024 season at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium against Furman on August 31. Kickoff time and TV coverage have yet to be determined, but Inside the rebels will be on site to provide updates, notes, facts, observations and more. 247SPORTS WAY TOO EARLY TOP 25: 1. Georgia (formerly number 1) 2. Ohio State (formerly No. 5) 3. Texas (formerly No. 2) 4. Oregon (formerly No. 4) 5. Ole Miss (formerly No. 6) 6. Alabama (formerly No. 3) 7. Michigan (formerly No. 7) 8. Missouri (formerly No. 8) 9. Notre Dame (formerly No. 9) 10. Penn State (formerly no. 10) 11. Tennessee (formerly No. 11) 12.Miami (formerly no. 19) 13. LSU (formerly no. 13) 14. Okla (formerly no. 12) 15.Clemson (formerly no. 14) 16. State of Kansas (formerly no. 15) 17.Utah (formerly no. 16) 18. State of Florida (formerly no. 22) 19.USC (formerly no. 18) 20.Louisville (formerly no. 20) 21. NC State (formerly no. 23) 22. Texas A&M (previously N/A) 23.Virginia Tech (previously N/A) 24. State of Oklahoma (formerly no. 25) 25. Washington (formerly no. 21) Receive votes: Arizona, Iowa, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Kansas, SMU, Liberty, Nebraska, UCF, TCU

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://247sports.com/college/ole-miss/article/ole-miss-moves-up-in-247sports-way-too-early-2024-college-football-rankings-226968328/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos