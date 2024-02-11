Bahrain leads with 14 medals, while Egypt finishes with nine medals in the Arab Women Sports Tournament





Sharjah: Bahrain put on a spectacular show to finish with a whopping 14 medals at the 7th edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST) on Saturday. Bahrain claimed four golds and silver as the athletics competitions came to an end.

Egypt also made notable progress, securing one gold and two bronze, ending their participation with nine medals and securing second place in the overall standings.

Other countries also left their mark on the final day, with Lebanon winning a gold medal; Iraq takes home two pieces of silver and bronze; the UAE, Oman and Syria each add a silver and a bronze to their list; and Kuwait and Jordan each achieved a bronze medal. Egypt's Sherine Hussein soared to victory in the javelin throw, securing the gold medal with an impressive distance of 43.25 metres. The Omani Heba Al Asima took the silver medal with a throw of 39.40 meters. Meanwhile, Liana Mustafa, representing Syria, took the bronze with a throw of 34.81 meters. Nice performance In the demanding 5,000m race, Bahrain's Bontio Edaw Rebito demonstrated excellent endurance to take the gold medal with a time of 16:50.17. Diana Kareem Lami, representing Iraq, showed remarkable endurance to capture the silver medal with a time of 19:08.44. Meanwhile, Kuwait's Haya Ahmed Al-Rifai took home the bronze medal with a time of 19:29.12. Bahrain's Aminat Jamal jumped ahead to win the gold medal in the 400 meters hurdles with a fast time of 58.74 seconds. Mahrah Abdulrahim of the UAE showed agility to secure the silver medal with a time of 1:05.60, while Rahma Mukhtar of Egypt showed tenacity to take the bronze medal with a time of 1:06.01. Lebanese Maysa Mouawad rocketed to victory in the 200 meter sprint, securing the gold medal in a quick 24.72 seconds. Adiduwing Oding of Bahrain showed determination to take the silver medal in 24.91 seconds, while Egypt's Shatha Abdelghaffar Atta bagged the bronze medal in 25.44 seconds. Bahrain's Marta Yuta showed exceptional endurance to claim the gold medal in the 1500 meters in 4:29.91 minutes. Tajist Mekonnen, representing Bahrain, showed a strong performance to secure the silver medal with a time of 4:30.81. Narges Sawaed from Iraq won the bronze medal, crossing the finish line in 4:50.34. Team Bahrain demonstrated exceptional teamwork and speed to secure the gold medal in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:54.44. Iraqi runners showed determination to secure the silver medal with a time of 4:09.43, while Team Jordan took the bronze medal with 4:21.63. Action from the table tennis competition at the Arab Women Sports Tournament.

Image credits: supplied

Mariam and Amit win table tennis doubles Bahraini athletes Mariam Abdullah and Amrita Amit also impressed by winning the gold medal in table tennis doubles, after an intense match against Egyptian players Reem Al Iraqi and Fatima Alaa Al Din, with a final score of 3-2, on Sunday. The match proved to be exciting as the Bahraini duo secured the first set with a score of 11-9. The Egyptian sportswomen then leveled the score by winning the second set 11-8. The Bahraini team regained the lead by prevailing in the third set by an impressive 11–3, before the Egyptian team staged a comeback and leveled the match by winning the fourth set 11–8. The deciding fifth set was closely contested, with the Bahraini athletes eventually winning 11-9, leaving the Egyptian duo with the silver medal behind them. Meanwhile, the bronze medal was awarded to Kuwaiti players Mariam Abdul Rahim and Manwa Al-Shammari, and Syrian players Hind Abdul Raouf and Ibaa Ali. In the volleyball competition, the spotlight shines on an exciting battle for glory between Egypt's Sporting and their Kuwaiti counterpart, Salwa Alsabah. Both teams, who have shown exceptional skills and resilience throughout the tournament, are ready to battle for the ultimate accolade, which will set the stage for a memorable showdown that promises to captivate sports enthusiasts and revive the spirit of women's sports across the Arab world to celebrate. The Khorfakkan Club will be the venue for the tournaments that conclude the volleyball matches on Monday. The action kicks off with a closely fought bronze medal match, pitting Sharjah Womens Sports Club against Lebanese Byblos.

