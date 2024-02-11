Five program records fall for T&F at Liberty And Clemson





LYNCHBURG, Va. The University of Pennsylvania's track and field programs competed in a two-day event this weekend, with most of the team taking their talents to the Darius Dixon Memorial in Liberty, while a handful of female sprinters headed further south to the Tiger Paw Invitational on Clemson. Another five program records fell between the two meets, while Singapore's national score in the high jump was reset once again. TIGER PAW INVITATION SUMMARY A successful trip by five women's sprinters to Clemson resulted in two program records. Sophomore Moforehan Abinusawa rewrote the record in the 60 meter hurdles on Friday evening during the semi-finals of the event. She clocked a time of 7.28 in ninth place. On Saturday the 4x400m relay team of Christiana Nwachuku , Jocelyn German , Isabella Whittaker And Aliya Garozzo turned in a third-place performance of 3:29.86, setting a new bar in both program and Ivy League history. DARIUS DIXON MEMORIAL SUMMARY The remaining three program records were set in Liberty on Saturday. Ryan Matulonis started the day in the 500 meters, set the schedule and set a record with a winning time of 1:01.90. He was followed on the trail by Shane Gardner in the 60m hurdles final, taking second place with a time of 7.85, rewriting last season's program record. On the infield, James Rhodes And Scott Toney competed for first place in the pole vault. Rhoads secured the win with a distance of 5.58 meters (18-3.5), setting the bar in program history. Kampton Kam capped off a successful weekend in the high jump, taking victory with a height of 2.20m (7-2.5) to reset Singapore's national indoor record while equaling the meet record. The Quakers are back in action in two weeks, making the trip to Harvard for the Ivy League Indoor Heptagonal Championships. The two-day event starts on Saturday, February 24. #The chase

#FightOnPenn

