Maxwell masterclass leads Aussies to emphatic victory

Australia v West Indies | Second T20I

Glenn Maxwell celebrated his return to what he considers the best cricket ground he has played on by producing another batting masterclass that took his team to a 34-run win over the West Indies and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Dettol T20I Series of led three games. .

In the wake of his record-equalling fifth T20I century, Maxwell revealed how much he enjoyed batting at Adelaide Oval for Melbourne Stars during the recently completed BBL season and hoped he would get another chance to play a long spell there this summer innings to play.

His chance came tonight when, batting at number four, he took to the wicket in the sixth over to take Australia to 4-241 – their highest 20-over men's total on home soil with an unbeaten 120 from 55 balls.

Maxwell the Magnificent: Sixes galore in a quick hundred

“I played here in the New Year's Eve match, and it was probably the best wicket I've ever played on,” Maxwell said after his player of the match performance.

“I think I got 30, and I don't think I missed the middle of the bat from ball one and I felt like that was the best wicket I've ever played on, and I stuffed it up that night or I got over it -excited and trying to do too much.

“So I thought tonight, if I gave myself the chance to make sure I collected and hit for as long as possible.”

The huge total meant West Indies needed their biggest ever T20 score by batting second, but even the famous finishing skills of Andre Russell (37 off 16) and captain Rovman Powell (63 off 36) could not bring them home after they had slumped to 5- 63 in the seventh over.

The match might have ended earlier in the penultimate over when Alzarri Joseph was run out at the bowler's end by Spencer Johnson, but despite the compelling video evidence, umpire Gerard Abood ruled in favor of the batsman, claiming the Australian fielders had not appealed gone.

Maxwell's strike, which came just months after he single-handedly took Australia to victory over Afghanistan in the ICC ODI World Cup, where he scored an unbeaten double century, also highlighted the batting wealth his team brings to the upcoming T20 World Cup later this year.

Mission Impossible: Mercurial Maxwell does the unthinkable

T20 World Cup starters Travis Head and Steve Smith are likely to be reassured from this series, with the right-hander potentially batting at six or seven in a full-strength Australian XI.

His unbeaten 120 from just 55 balls played equaled India's Rohit Sharma's benchmark of five hundreds in T20 Internationals and was the Australian's second highest individual score in the shortest format behind his 145 not out (from 65 balls) against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in 2016.

To underline Maxwell's value as Australia look to complete an unprecedented treble by simultaneously clinching the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup titles they secured later this year with the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA, is the next T20I hundred for Australia Aaron Finch is two.

Ridiculous Maxwell hits huge switch-hit six

His virtuoso performance propelled Australia to their third-highest T20 score, with tonight's 4-241 eclipsed only by the 6-248 they posted against England in Southampton in 2013 and the 5-245 they piled up for six years against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. past.

That huge number meant the West Indies had to find the highest successful T20 chase in Australia, and they were always against it after explosive opener Brandon King bowled out with the innings less than two overs old.

And after Nicholas Pooran departed for 18 thanks to three towering sixes in the opening from local hero Johnson and Marcus Stoinis put paid to the hopes of fellow West Indian batsmen Shai Hope (0) and Johnson Charles (24 off 11), the match was effectively over at 4 o'clock. -62 in the sixth.

Hat-trick of sixes as the Pooran peppers crowd around

Maxwell happened to go to middle in the sixth over of the Australian innings and was soon faced with a rescue mission after skipper Mitchell Marsh (29 off 12) and opener David Warner (22 off 19) perished in successive overs to leave the home side 3 -64 left. in the seventh.

Aware of Australia's long tail, which started with spinner Adam Zampa at number eight, Maxwell took responsibility for righting the ship and did so through some typically daring strokeplay.

The 35-year-old should have been running at 10 when he bolted from Romario Shepherd's attempted leg bye and gave up all hope of regaining ground as keeper Pooran's delivery flew well wide of the stumps with his gloved right hand. .

When Maxwell celebrated the reprieve by flattening Shepherd's next ball for six over extra cover, it was immediately clear how costly that missed opportunity could be.

By mid-innings, Maxwell and Stoinis had settled the early wobble to take the total to 3-99, before the former decided it was time to let loose.

When skipper Powell picked up the ball for the first time to bowl the 11th over of the innings, Maxwell greeted him with three successive boundaries: a reverse sweep to deep backward point, a flick behind square leg from the outside of stump and a deft sliding motion through the off-stump. side.

The right-hander reached 50 off 25 balls faced and then unfurled perhaps the most impressive stroke of his 71-minute stay when he aimed a reverse sweep at left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein that flew deep into the crowd past cover (or mid-wicket). , as it became).

Captain Powell's powerful 63 in vain for Windies

By the time Stoinis departed for 16 (off 15) in the 14th over, after a partnership of 82 from just seven overs with his former Victoria teammate, Australia were 4-146 and looking at their previous highest T20 total in Australia, which also came to Adelaide. (2-233 against Sri Lanka in 2019).

With Tim David (31 no off 14) in similarly brutal form at the other end, Maxwell blasted his way into the record books with a ferocious attack that earned his team 58 runs from the final three overs.

West Indies' cause was not helped by some poor fielding and poorly executed bowling with seven wides in their 20 overs, but it is doubtful whether any team could have suppressed Maxwell, who was determined to make the most of such sublime batting conditions.

“If it doesn't hurt too much, in your head you think you should really take advantage of this opportunity,” Maxwell said when interviewed on Fox Cricket during the change of innings.

Incredible scenes that are invalid according to 'no profession'

“You don't actually get that much of it in T20, when you've got a couple of short, square boundaries and the wicket is really nice and true.

“And you gave yourself a good platform, so I tried to stay there as long as I could.

“I've always relied on my hand speed to get out of trouble when my footwork is a little slow.

“So I just tried to give myself the best chance to get into a hole, or get across the field, and it really seemed to work for me today.”

Maxwell's second T20I century in Australia after the 103no (off 58 balls) against England at the Blundstone Arena in 2018 arrived from the 50th delivery he faced when he hit the exasperated Shepherd (1-48 off four overs) against mid-string hit.

Maxi illuminates Hobart with beautiful century

He then scored 19 off the last five deliveries he faced as he and David piled up an unbeaten 95 from 38 balls to cap an imposing batting display.

Johnson ensured the Adelaide crowd of 19,891 enjoyed the second half of the match as much as the first by striking in his opening over, only to miss a hard catch on the next ball by keeper Matthew Wade and Sherfane Rutherford in his second over made for a memorable ball. first international appearance on Australian soil.

The win means Australia will add the three-match Dettol T20 Series to the ODI trophy they lifted with a clean sweep over the West Indies last week, with the final T20 match being played at Perth Stadium on Tuesday.

Australia then completes its international preparations ahead of this year's T20 World Cup with a three-match campaign against the Black Caps in New Zealand starting on February 21.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9th: Australia won by 11 runs

February 11: Australia won by 34 runs

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas