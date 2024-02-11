Kentucky Football Twitter Reactions to Bush Hamdan News





According to reports, the Kentucky Wildcats have their new offensive coordinator as Mark Stoops has focused on striking a deal with Boise State Broncos OC Bush Hamdan. After Liam Coen went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers A little over a week ago, Stoops and his staff were looking for a play-caller to hopefully build some continuity on the offensive side of the ball, and especially for recruiting purposes. With stops at Boise State, Washington, Missouri, and a brief stint at the Atlanta FalconsHamdan brings a lot of Power Five experience for such a late appointment to this coaching carousel. When Coen was first hired, Hamdan was also listed in that search, so it's clear Mark Stoops likes what he sees from the young OC. The numbers on the field also support the hire, as the Broncos got the win Mountain West this past season, while putting up 32 points per game and 436 yards per game. It may not be the flashy hire fans wanted, but when you dig into the numbers, it seems like Hamdan could be a solid find this late in the game. Now let's see how Twitter reacted to the hiring report: Story on Kentucky targeting Boise States Bush Hamdan as schools' next offensive coordinator, with a deal expected to happen in the coming days. https://t.co/nJfYgMgFuC Peter Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 10, 2024 My overall opinion is that Bush Hamdan is a good addition for Kentucky given the circumstances. Successful play-caller with extensive SEC experience + worked under Sark in NFL. From Chris Petersen tree that is very strong. Will bring a high floor to Lexington and it is needed. Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) February 10, 2024 Bush Hamdan is not technically on Kyle Shanahan's coaching tree from which Kentucky has withdrawn its last two OCs, Liam Coen and Rich Scangarello. However, Hamdan served as the Falcons' QBs coach in their first post-Shanahan season, when much of his offense remained in place. Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) February 10, 2024 Bush Hamdan can recruit. I just flipped Dominic Lovett from Arizona State in East St. Louis, where Mizzou has been a recruiting struggle. Landed high-three QB Tyler Macon who killed him at the Elite 11 over the summer. pic.twitter.com/OuMYM3Kjd5 Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) December 15, 2020 No. He essentially runs an NFL-style version of the spread offense. He likes a lot of movement, medium to long passes, while also combining Play-action to set up good runs. Runs a balanced attack, but likes to pass a little more than run. He also likes QB run Drew Martin (@Andrew_Martin65) February 10, 2024 Bush Hamdan was on the sidelines at the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, one of the five best college football games I have ever seen. The new UK assistant was Jared Zabransky's backup QB. https://t.co/lbDLTrAl2q Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) February 10, 2024 OC Bush Hamdan recently agreed to a multi-year deal to make him the highest-paid assistant coach in the world #BoiseState history. That contract has not yet been approved by the ISBOE, but the contract he worked under last year had a $200,000 buyout within year 1 for a non-MW job. Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) February 10, 2024 Pistol, traditional PA fakes, pre-snap moves and wide splits at the edge of the Boise State tape. Mixes below middle + heavy sets. It's a multi-pronged offense that includes more of the spread fundamentals we see at CFB. Add the work experience. Think this is a good addition. Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) February 10, 2024 Here's the work history of Bush Hamdan, Boise State's offensive coordinator and Mark Stoops' apparent choice to succeed Liam Coen https://t.co/Cqq7ZKIO5R Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 10, 2024 I don't have an educated opinion on Bush Hamdan yet, I'm sure he has an extremely interesting/cool personal story and will be the first Kuwaiti football coach Kentucky has ever had…maybe even the first foreigner ever. football coach Kentucky has had. Jersey Junkie (@DaJerseyJunkie) February 10, 2024 Bush Hamdan had a top-25 offense this season at Boise State. Top-20 in yards per play and points per drive for a team that won a conference title despite firing its head coach midseason. https://t.co/xJFGG8MqjU Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) February 10, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aseaofblue.com/2024/2/10/24068798/kentucky-football-twitter-reactions-bush-hamdan-news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos