Sports
Tennis Preview: McNeese – Monroe University of Louisiana Athletics
ULM tennis continues its homestand on Monday (Feb. 12) when the Warhawks welcome McNeese to Monroe. The match starts at 11am from Heard Stadium.
About the Warhawks
The Warhawks started the season in late January with a 1-1 record. ULM defeated LSU Shreveport 5-2 in the season opener on Jan. 26 before dropping a close match to Stephen F. Austin 4-3 on Jan. 27.
Tamara Bachmann And Giovanna Pereira both started the season with 2-0 records in singles. Rachel Alvaro, Angela Del Campo Suarez And Alice Klinteby they all started 1-1 in singles. In doubles, Klinteby and Pereira won in both matches, while Bachmann and Del Campo won Suarez 1-1.
Scouting McNeese
The Cowgirls are off to a 6-1 start after winning duals against Prairie View, Dillard, Southeastern Oklahoma, North Texas and AlcornState. McNeese dropped a game to Tulane on January 20, 5-2.
Anastasija Adeikyte, a freshman from Lithuania, has started her collegiate career with a 6-0 record in singles. Senior Emma-Lou Pommiers has compiled a 6-1 record for the Cowgirls. Adeikyte and Arina Gamretkaia are 6-1 as doubles partners.
Next one
The Warhawks conclude their four-game homestand on Saturday (Feb. 17) against Louisiana Tech at 2 p.m.
