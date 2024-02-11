NHL and Devils launch Jersey Girls Hockey Club





NEW YORK In a legacy of the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, the New Jersey Devils, Devils Youth Foundation and the National Hockey League (NHL) are launching the Jersey hockey club for girls, a recreational ice hockey league for girls ages 5 to 12 in New Jersey, which provides an opportunity for girls to continue playing hockey among their peers. Registration opens today at newjerseydevils.com/jghc. Earlier today, more than 40 girls were welcomed to the Prudential Center to take part in an on-ice jamboree with a skills component, run by Amanda PelkeUS Olympic Gold Medalist and Devils Female Hockey Ambassador, Shelley PicardUSA Olympic silver medalist and assistant coach of the Long Island University women's hockey team, as well as Devils alumni Travis Zajac, Bruce driver, Grant MarshallAnd Colin White. We proudly announce the Jersey hockey club for girls and creating an inclusive environment where young girls can play hockey in a fun, yet developmentally appropriate way Jillian Frechette, Chief Marketing Officer, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. This recreational league fills the void in the youth hockey world, allows them to play the game at a higher organized level and aligns with the Devil's commitment to supporting girls and women in hockey. The Jersey hockey club for girls is another impactful way for the Devils Youth Foundation to provide support and grow the game we love, he said Kate Whitman Annis, Executive Director, Devils Youth Foundation. This project reflects the mission of the Devils Youth Foundation to ensure access to sports and create meaningful opportunities for our youth throughout New Jersey. Open to girls who have graduated from the Devils Learn-to-Play program, the recreational hockey league provides a safe space for girls to continue working on their hockey skills while providing a fun and inclusive team environment. The Jersey hockey club for girls plays every Saturday afternoon from March 23 through May 18, 2024 at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House, the practice facility of the New Jersey Devils. Girls' hockey is one of the fastest growing youth sports in the United States, increasing sixty-five percent over the past fifteen years. Kim Davis, NHL Sr. Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives and Legislative Affairs. This Legacy Project demonstrates the power of strategic philanthropy, focusing our efforts around the defined mission: investing in the future of women's hockey and our growing female fan base. We know these Jersey girls will grow up to be the future players, supporters and leaders of our game. Also present to celebrate the launch of the new girls hockey league Jake Reynoldspresident of New Jersey Devils & Prudential Center, and Kate MadiganAssistant general manager of New Jersey Devils. Financing for the Jersey hockey club for girls is made possible by the Devils Youth Foundation. The Devils Youth Foundation enriches the lives of New Jersey youth by creating life-changing opportunities and inspiring youth in its communities through the power of sports and entertainment. The Legacy Initiative is an ongoing philanthropic endeavor through which the NHL and local club support community organizations in the host city of an NHL event. Since the first Legacy event in 2003, the League, its clubs and partners have donated more than $7 million to communities across North America. Legacy projects have helped thousands of hospital patients recover; has helped at-risk youth and families gain better access to education and vocational training; and provided greater access for people of all ages to learn and play hockey.

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

