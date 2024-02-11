Women's tennis defeats Brown to earn spot in ECAC championship match





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. The Columbia women's tennis team secured a ticket to the ECAC Championship match with a 4-1 victory over Brown on Saturday night at Harvard's Murr Center. The Lions battled back to win four singles matches after dropping the doubles point to advance to the championship match. Columbia meets Yale on Sunday at 2 p.m. for a chance to take home the ECAC title for the first time since 2020. Columbia is now 8-1 and is off to its best start through the first nine games since 2019. Brown got the match started with wins at Nos. 1 and 3 doubles and took the early lead through the doubles point. Gayathri Krishnan And Sophia Strugnell earned the first doubles victory of the match with a 6-3 victory against Brown's Ali Benedetto and second-place Addison Ahlstrom. The Bears came back as they defeated Vivian Miller and Nora Lee Winta Tewolde And Rachele Rimondini in the No. 3 doubles match, 6-3. Phoebe Peus and Lindsey Hofflander then won 7-6(5). Anna Zhang And Sophia Wang doubles up at the top to secure the point for Brown. Columbia quickly tied the match with a singles victory over second-ranked Zhang. Zhang recorded a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Benedetto. The Lions then took the lead for good Fatima Keita finished a 6-4, 6-1 victory against Dani Ben-Abraham in the No. 5 singles. Krishnan and Salma Farhat earned the final two singles victories needed to clinch the victory and earn a spot in Sunday's championship match. Krishnan dropped the first set but fought back to beat Soliman 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 in the No. 3 singles. Farhat secured the victory for the Columbia team as she also fought back from a set down to win in three sets. Farhat defeated Anne Yang 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 at No. 6. RESULTS Columbia vs. Brown

February 10, 2024 Cambridge, Mass. Columbia 4, Brown 1 DOUBLE

1.Phoebe Peus/Lindsey Hofflander (BU) def. Anna Zhang / Sophia Wang (COL), 7-6(5)

2. Gayathri Krishnan / Sophia Strugnell (COL) final Ali Benedetto/Addison Ahlstrom (BU), 6-3

3.Vivian Miller/Nora Lee (BU) def. Winta Tewolde / Rachele Rimondini (KOL), 6-3 SINGLES

1.#107 Julia Haynes (COL) vs. Phoebe Peus (BU), 6-4, 4-5 (incomplete)

2. Anna Zhang (COL) final Ali Benedetto (BU), 6-4, 6-1

3. Gayathri Krishnan (COL) final Gabby Soliman (BU), 4-6, 6-0, 6-2

4. Sophia Wang (COL) vs. Vivian Miller (BU), 6-4, 6-7(0), 4-1 (incomplete)

5. Fatima Keita (COL) final Dani Ben-Abraham (BU), 6-4, 6-1

6. Salma Farhat (COL) final Anne Yang (BU), 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (2,5,3,6) THE LIONS FOLLOW Stay up to date on all things Columbia Women's Tennis by following the Lions on X (@CULionsWTEN), Instagram (@culionswten) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaAthletics).

