Space station astronauts throw football in zero-g for Super Bowl 2024 (video)





It's official: Super Bowl LVIII has reached space. Two NASA astronauts apparently prepared for the big showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas today (Feb. 11) by throwing the old pigskin around the International Space Station. Get some reps in for #SuperBowl Sunday 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ATM6hJXW8aFebruary 10, 2024 view more “Getting a few reps before Super Bowl Sunday,” NASA wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while sharing a short video of Expedition 70 astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara throwing the football onto the station on February 10. In the video, which lasts just four seconds without sound, Moghbeli throws the football at a camera as O'Hara floats weightlessly next to her with a microphone in hand. It's a harrowing throw, considering the pair found themselves in a packed module of the station, surrounded by laptops, cables and other equipment. Moghbeli can be seen laughing as the football bounces from something off-screen and floats back. The astronauts weren't the only ones participating in the Super Bowl ahead of today's game. The Canadian Space Agency released a short video about X shows his Dextre robot on the station's hull, wearing a football referee jersey. In the animated clip, the robot raises its arms like a touchdown sign as the crowd goes wild. “A new referee has fantastic vision from space!” the Canadian Space Agency wrote in the X-post. “Dextre, the Canadian space station robot helper, wishes you a great Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday!” A new referee has a fantastic view from space! 🏈 Dextre, @Space_Station's Canadian robot helper, wishes you a great Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday! @NFL #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/JGBgjTwDsyFebruary 9, 2024 view more NASA has had run-ins with the Super Bowl before. In 2017, Houston – the birthplace of NASA's Mission Control and Johnson Space Center – hosted Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons (spoiler alert: the Patriots won 34 to 28) and NASA celebrated with a space-themed Super Bowl. Live experience, space testing of NFL footballs and more. In 2010, the opening coin toss of Super Bowl XLIV was made with a coin flying into space and NASA even recruited a former NFL football player as an astronaut: Leland Melvin was drafted by the Detroit Lions as a wide receiver in 1986 and was injured. a year later, while with the Dallas Cowboys, he ended his football career. Melvin joined NASA in 1998 and flew on two Space Shuttle missions before retiring from NASA in 2014.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/super-bowl-2024-astronauts-toss-football-nasa-video The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos