University of Oklahoma Athletics





AMES, Iowa Payton Verhulst scored 25 points as the Sooners took care of business on the road Saturday, beating Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum 86-72 to stay atop the Big 12 standings. scored 25 points as the Sooners took care of business on the road Saturday, beating Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum 86-72 to stay atop the Big 12 standings. The Sooners (17-6, 11-1 Big 12) have now won eight straight games and 11 of their last 12, and are one game higher than Kansas State in the standings with six games remaining. The win was OU's first at Iowa State (13-9, 7-5 Big 12) since 2017 and just the 14th in program history. The two sides were evenly matched in the first seven minutes, but in the second minute Kiersten Johnson scored to give OU a 17-16 with 2:50 left in the frame and the Sooners never looked back. Oklahoma closed the period on a 10-3 run, punctuated by Johnson's first career 3-pointer, to take a 27-19 lead in the second. The Cyclones, who are 10-1 at home this season, pulled within four points in the second quarter, but buckets by six different Sooners gave OU a 14-point lead at halftime. Iowa State made its run in the third quarter, cutting the OU lead to eight points early Aubrey Joens , who transferred to Oklahoma from ISU, buried a 3-pointer to push the lead back to 11 and spark a 10-0 run. Oklahoma never let ISU get back within single digits as Verhulst scored 10 of her 25 in the fourth to ice the game. The Sooners shot 46% and made 13 three-pointers in the loss. Defensively, OU caused problems for Iowa State from the jump, as ISU shot just 38% from the field. The Sooners outscored ISU by 10, 47-37, and pulled down 15 offensive boards. Oklahoma dished out 25 assists, eclipsing 20 dimes for the seventh time in eight games. OU won the turnover battle, coughing it up 19 times, but the Sooners forced 20 OSU turnovers. Verhulst was sensational, scoring 25 on 8-of-17 shooting, powered by a career-high six treys. The former McDonald's All-American added eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in the win. Nevaeh Tot returned to form, scoring 10 points and nine assists with just one turnover, while adding three steals. Skylar won scored double figures for the 16th straight game, scoring 12. Oklahoma returns to Norman on Wednesday night for its annual pink game, hosting No. 18 Baylor at 6 p.m. Tickets are free for cancer survivors and are available for $5 with the code PINKGAME. Fans can spend Valentine's Day at the LNC using the DATENIGHT promo code and get two tickets for $10.

