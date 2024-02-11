Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Australia registers a 79-run win over India





Australia, who remained undefeated in the tournament, also won the Under-19 World Cup in 1988, 2002 and 2010 ICC Men's Under 19 World Cup Final, Willowmoore Park, South Africa Australia U19 253-7 (50.0 overs): H Singh 55; Call 3-38 India U19 174 all out (43.5 overs): A Singh 47; Beardman 3-15 Australia won by 79 runs Score card Australia won the Under-19 World Cup for the fourth time after a 79-run win over India in the final. Australia posted a competitive 253-7 from their 50 overs as Harjas Singh top-scored with 55, while Raj Limbani took 3-38 for India. India opener Adarsh ​​Singh compiled a patient 47 but only three other Indian batters made double figures as they were dismissed for 174. Mahli Beardman rounded out the bowlers' selection for the Aussies with 3-15. Australia's victory marked the first time since 2010 that they have won the trophy at U19 level. Australia's victorious captain Hugh Weibgen said: “I'm so proud of this group of boys and the coaches. A lot of work has gone into it over the last few months. “India clearly have a class side. They dominated the whole tournament and were on the wrong side today, but they have a lot of class.” South African fast bowler Kwena Maphaka was named as the player of the tournament after collecting 21 wickets at an average of 9.71.

