Connect with us

Sports

Travis Kelce: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Travis Kelce: College football career, stats, highlights, records

 


Before Travis Kelce became one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history for the Kansas City Chiefs, he learned the position after moving from quarterback at Cincinnati.

Here's more about Kelce's college career.

Travis Kelce's vitals

School:Cincinnati
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-6
Weight: 260 pounds
Years active: 2008-12

Here are Kelce's college career stats.

YEAR GAMES REC REC YDS YPC REC TD RUSH AT RUSH YDS RUSH TDS Pass Comp Pass Yds PAs TDs
2008 RED SHIRT
2009 11 1 3 3.0 0 8 47 2 0 0 0
2010 DNP
2011 11 13 150 11.5 2 0 0 0 0 0 0
2012 13 45 722 16.0 8 0 0 0 1 39 1
Career 35 59 875 14.8 10 8 47 2 1 39 1

Kelce, a native of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, signed with Cincinnati over offers including Akron, Eastern Michigan and more, per 247Sports. Kelce started his collegiate career as a quarterback before switching to tight end.

What kind of prospect was Kelce in high school?

Kelce was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball at Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Kelce was a two-star recruit according to 247Sports, but won All-Lake Erie honors after his senior year at quarterback. Kelce finished his senior year 103-198, passing for 1,523 yards and 21 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns.

What was Kelce's track record in college?

Kelce and Cincinnati finished a combined 32-7 during his three seasons played of his collegiate career. Kelce was redshirted during the 2008 season and did not play during the 2010 season due to a violation of team rules. Those seasons are not included in the combined win-loss total. Kelce finished 2-1 in bowl games, losing in his only appearance in a New Year's Six Bowl (Sugar) in 2009.

Records set by Kelce

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings Kelce set in college:

  • 1st in Cincinnati single-season yards by tight end (722)

What awards did Kelce win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Kelce won in college:

  • First team All Big-East (2012)

The 60 Cy Young Award winners who played college baseball

With the 2023 Cy Young Award ceremony on Wednesday, November 15, we've compiled a list of 60 MLB Cy Young Award winners who played college baseball. One CyYoung standout from each decade will be featured, including a brief summary of their college career.

READ MORE

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/football/article/2024-02-11/travis-kelce-college-football-career-stats-highlights-records

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: