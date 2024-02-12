Cowboy tennis extends win streak to 4 with win against Princeton | Sport

The OSU Cowboys hosted the Princeton Tigers after their top-5 win, and the Cowboys left with a 4-3 victory on Sunday afternoon.
The Cowboys (8-2), after going on a two-game losing streak, have now won their fourth straight game. In the past four games, the doubles point has gone to the Cowboys every time.
What seemed like a problem for the Cowboys a few weeks ago has become one of their strengths. On Court 1, Tyler Zink and Alex Garcia won their match 6-1. On Court 2, Isaac Becroft and Alessio Basile secured the doubles point, 6-3. Garcia said the team is able to maintain its energy levels thanks to the good physical situation.
We practice a lot, Garcia. So right now, even though it's mentally tough because you have to maintain your focus for a lot of the day, I feel like the good thing is that our bodies are ready for this. We are ready to play day in and day out. And that really helps, because if you come out today and you don't feel as good as yesterday, it's probably going to be a tough match. But I feel like we are physically very good at the moment. And that helps a lot.
The Cowboys kept that energy going in singles. The Cowboys won four of the first six sets. On Court 2, Garcia struck first for the Cowboys, 6-4, 6-2. On Court 3, Becroft also followed with a win in two, 7-6 (7-0), 6-2. On Court 5, Princeton responded back with Ellis Short beating Basile 7-6 (7-5), 7-5. The Cowboys would end it soon after.
On Court 4, Erik Schiessl was taken to a third set against Landon Ardila. In the third set, Schiessl secured the Cowboys' fourth straight win, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. Schiessl continued its undefeated regular season.
The Cowboys are now on a four-game win streak with two 7-0 sweeps, a 6-1 win against No. 5 USC and a 4-3 win against Princeton the day after. Coach Dustin Taylor said the best thing the team can do to continue its level of dominance is to continue to trust the process.
It's a long season, you'll have your highs, but you'll also have your lows, Taylor said. It's about managing them both well. We're now in a period where we're ten games into it and somewhat looking to move outside, so it's time to get the body healthy. Maintain a healthy mind. You're more or less entering your second phase of the season.
Oklahoma State 6, Princeton 1
Singles competition
1. No. 69 Paul Inchauspe (PRNCTN) def. No 21 Tyler Zink (OSU) 7-6(3), 6-7(5), 6-4
2. No. 32 Alex Garcia (OSU) def. Fnu Nidunjianzan (PRNCTN) 6-4, 6-2
3. Isaac Becroft (OSU) def. Sebastian Sec (PRNCTN) 7-6(0), 6-2
4. Erik Schiessl (OSU) def. Landon Ardila (PRNCTN) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3
5. Ellis Short (PRNCTN) def. Alessio Basile (OSU) 7-6(5), 7-5
6. Alexander Mitrick (PRNCTN) def. Francisco Pini (OSU) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2
Doubles competition
1. Tyler Zink/Alex Garcia (OSU) def. Paul Inchauspe/Landon Ardila (PRNCTN) 6-1
2. Isaac Becroft/Alessio Basile (OSU) def. Sebastian Sec/Ellis Short (PRNCTN) 6-3
3. Goran Zgola/Leighton Allen (OSU) def. Alan Camp/Evan Wen (PRNCTN) 4-4