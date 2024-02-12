Sports
Providence rallies in overtime to end UMaine hockey's undefeated streak
ORONO, Maine The University of Maine men's hockey team's undefeated streak came to an end Saturday night.
Junior defenseman Guillaume Richard, who had originally committed to attend the University of Maine, celebrated his 21st birthday by scoring a power-play goal 23 seconds into overtime to give Providence College a 4-3 win over the Black Bears for 4,745 in the Alfond. Arena.
UMaine had been 8-0-2 at Alfond Arena.
The Friars erased three one-goal deficits to earn the victory. The Friars are now 16-9-2 overall and 9-6-2 in Hockey East, while the Black Bears fall to 18-6-2 and 10-5-1.
The Friars collect two Hockey East points for the win, while UMaine earns one for the overtime loss. UMaine picked up all three points by winning Friday's game 2-1 in regulation.
So third-place UMaine extended its lead over fourth-place Providence to four points and UMaine has played one fewer game.
The Black Bears had a golden opportunity to break a 3–3 draw with two minutes remaining, but failed to convert after a 2-on-0 shorthanded break-in involving Donavan Houle and Ben Poisson were involved.
Houle passed the puck to Poisson, but Poisson's shot sailed wide.
It was a tough pass on bad ice, UMaine head coach Ben Barr said.
We just didn't execute it the way we wanted. No excuses, said Poisson, who added that Providence College sophomore goalkeeper Philip Svedeback had slid across his crease toward him and covered much of the net.
Just seconds later, freshman defenseman Liam Lesakowski was assessed a minor holding penalty with 1:09 remaining in regulation as he took down a brother carrying the puck to the net.
The Black Bears ended the regular portion of the penalty kick, but this carried over to the three-on-three overtime period.
It became a four-on-three power play in OT and Richard capitalized with a one-timer in the short side corner past UMaine freshman goalie Albin Boija from the right faceoff circle after a pass from Nick Poisson. It was his third goal of the season.
It was a great birthday present. It was just how we drew it on the board. I found some open space for the [one-timer]said Guillame, who changed his mind about visiting Providence after the unexpected death of former UMaine head coach Rode Gendron.
The power play opportunity was Providence's ninth of the game, the most prompted by the Black Bears in a game this season.
You can't tolerate that much punishment, Barr said. The two penalties in the last three minutes were killer. They were bad punishments.
UMaine senior center and co-captain Lynden Breen had a holding penalty taken with just 3:12 left in the game, his second penalty in just under five minutes.
All three of UMaine's goals came on the power play, with freshman right wing Josh Nadeau scoring his 15th goal of the season and eighth on the power play with 12 seconds left in the first period. He one-timed a diagonal pass from his brother Bradly, seconds after Bradly dived to stop a possible Friar breakaway.
Graduate lefty Jamie Engelbert tied the score with an even-strength goal 5:18 into the second period when he deflected a Cam McDonald shot past Boija. It was his sixth of the season.
Graduate student lefty Poisson restored the one-goal lead for UMaine with 25 seconds left in the middle period when he hit a Josh Nadeau pass past Svedeback for his fourth of the season.
Freshman right wing Graham Gamache tied the score early in the third period with his fourth of the year on the power play. He beat Boija from the middle of the slot off a rebound.
Sophomore defenseman Brandon Chabrier's sixth goal gave UMaine its third one-goal lead with 8:59 remaining. He beat Svedeback with a screened wrist shot from the right point.
But freshman center Hudson Malinoski tied the score with 4:33 left when he turned the puck past Boija during a flurry in front. It was his seventh goal.
Svedeback finished with 22 saves while Boija made 28 stops. It was the first time in his nine appearances that Boija had allowed more than two goals in a match, but he made some great saves as he was busier than Svedeback.
“I was proud of the boys,” said Providence coach Nate Leaman, whose team had scored just three goals in its previous three Alfond Arena games, all losing. They could have put their heads down, but they came back. They showed who we are.
UMaine heads to New Hampshire this weekend for a two-game series, with both games starting at 7 p.m. Providence plays a home-and-home series against Boston University.
More articles from the BDN
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bangordailynews.com/2024/02/10/sports/college-ice-hockey/providence-rallies-end-umaine-hockey-home-unbeaten-streak-overtime/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The 86-year-old 'Star Wars' actor officially addresses his sexuality
- Providence rallies in overtime to end UMaine hockey's undefeated streak
- Redfish population in Gulf of St. Lawrence declining even before fishing reopens, report finds
- Xi Jinping's endless hunt for corruption within the Communist Party
- Jab Sonam Kapoor met designer Tommy Hilfiger at New York Fashion Week
- NATO chief says Trump is putting allies at risk by saying Russia can 'do whatever it wants'
- Cowboy tennis extends win streak to 4 with win against Princeton | Sport
- American strikes annoy their main allies in Iraq
- Travis Kelce: College football career, stats, highlights, records
- FSU Career Center accepts professional clothing donations
- A strong earthquake hits Hawaii – Official New Vision
- Trump has 'done nothing' to modernize music, despite Taylor Swift's claims