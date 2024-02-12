Providence rallies in overtime to end UMaine hockey's undefeated streak

ORONO, Maine The University of Maine men's hockey team's undefeated streak came to an end Saturday night.

Junior defenseman Guillaume Richard, who had originally committed to attend the University of Maine, celebrated his 21st birthday by scoring a power-play goal 23 seconds into overtime to give Providence College a 4-3 win over the Black Bears for 4,745 in the Alfond. Arena.

UMaine had been 8-0-2 at Alfond Arena.

The Friars erased three one-goal deficits to earn the victory. The Friars are now 16-9-2 overall and 9-6-2 in Hockey East, while the Black Bears fall to 18-6-2 and 10-5-1.

The Friars collect two Hockey East points for the win, while UMaine earns one for the overtime loss. UMaine picked up all three points by winning Friday's game 2-1 in regulation.

So third-place UMaine extended its lead over fourth-place Providence to four points and UMaine has played one fewer game.

The Black Bears had a golden opportunity to break a 3–3 draw with two minutes remaining, but failed to convert after a 2-on-0 shorthanded break-in involving Donavan Houle and Ben Poisson were involved.

Houle passed the puck to Poisson, but Poisson's shot sailed wide.

It was a tough pass on bad ice, UMaine head coach Ben Barr said.

We just didn't execute it the way we wanted. No excuses, said Poisson, who added that Providence College sophomore goalkeeper Philip Svedeback had slid across his crease toward him and covered much of the net.

Just seconds later, freshman defenseman Liam Lesakowski was assessed a minor holding penalty with 1:09 remaining in regulation as he took down a brother carrying the puck to the net.

The Black Bears ended the regular portion of the penalty kick, but this carried over to the three-on-three overtime period.

It became a four-on-three power play in OT and Richard capitalized with a one-timer in the short side corner past UMaine freshman goalie Albin Boija from the right faceoff circle after a pass from Nick Poisson. It was his third goal of the season.

It was a great birthday present. It was just how we drew it on the board. I found some open space for the [one-timer]said Guillame, who changed his mind about visiting Providence after the unexpected death of former UMaine head coach Rode Gendron.

The power play opportunity was Providence's ninth of the game, the most prompted by the Black Bears in a game this season.

You can't tolerate that much punishment, Barr said. The two penalties in the last three minutes were killer. They were bad punishments.

UMaine senior center and co-captain Lynden Breen had a holding penalty taken with just 3:12 left in the game, his second penalty in just under five minutes.

All three of UMaine's goals came on the power play, with freshman right wing Josh Nadeau scoring his 15th goal of the season and eighth on the power play with 12 seconds left in the first period. He one-timed a diagonal pass from his brother Bradly, seconds after Bradly dived to stop a possible Friar breakaway.

Graduate lefty Jamie Engelbert tied the score with an even-strength goal 5:18 into the second period when he deflected a Cam McDonald shot past Boija. It was his sixth of the season.

Graduate student lefty Poisson restored the one-goal lead for UMaine with 25 seconds left in the middle period when he hit a Josh Nadeau pass past Svedeback for his fourth of the season.

Freshman right wing Graham Gamache tied the score early in the third period with his fourth of the year on the power play. He beat Boija from the middle of the slot off a rebound.

Sophomore defenseman Brandon Chabrier's sixth goal gave UMaine its third one-goal lead with 8:59 remaining. He beat Svedeback with a screened wrist shot from the right point.

But freshman center Hudson Malinoski tied the score with 4:33 left when he turned the puck past Boija during a flurry in front. It was his seventh goal.

Svedeback finished with 22 saves while Boija made 28 stops. It was the first time in his nine appearances that Boija had allowed more than two goals in a match, but he made some great saves as he was busier than Svedeback.

“I was proud of the boys,” said Providence coach Nate Leaman, whose team had scored just three goals in its previous three Alfond Arena games, all losing. They could have put their heads down, but they came back. They showed who we are.

UMaine heads to New Hampshire this weekend for a two-game series, with both games starting at 7 p.m. Providence plays a home-and-home series against Boston University.

