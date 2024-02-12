Sports
Arsenal hammer West Ham 6-0 and Man United rekindles Champions League hopes with a 2-1 win over Villa
A record victory for Arsenal. An absolutely crucial match for Manchester United.
After Arsenal beat West Ham 6-0 on Sunday for the Premier League's biggest ever away win, United beat Aston Villa 2-1 in a huge result in the race for Champions League qualification.
Arsenal are perhaps in their best form yet this season. Last weekend, Mikel Arteta's team handed leaders Liverpool only their second defeat to tighten the title race and here it was chaos in the Olympic Stadium, which quickly emptied after West Ham fell behind 4-0 just before half-time.
Bukayo Saka scored twice and former West Ham favorite Declan Rice almost apologetically scored the sixth goal.
Arsenal joined Manchester City just two points behind Liverpool. All three major title contenders won this weekend.
United's ambitions are simply to finish in the top four or five to get back into the Champions League and that would have been a gamble if the visitors had lost at Villa Park.
Instead, there are just five points instead of 11 between sixth-placed United and fifth-placed Villa, after Scott McTominay headed in an 86th-minute winner to give his team a third straight league win. Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring for United and has now scored in five consecutive league matches.
THE RETURN OF RICE
Disgruntled West Ham fans poured out of their pitch in their hundreds before the half-time whistle, long before their former star man condemned the team to their joint-heaviest defeat of all time.
It only had to be Rice running onto the ball and curling a long-range strike into the top corner to seal an almost embarrassingly easy win for Arsenal.
Rice used to be West Ham's best player, with his relentless energy, white-knuckle runs and covering tackles. Now here he was playing a major role in an Arsenal clinic, with the home fans cheering at every touch perhaps egging him on.
Rice's set-piece deliveries set up first-half goals for William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, with Saka and Leandro Trossard also scoring before half-time. After Saka's second, Rice scored and didn't even celebrate, instead holding both hands up apologetically. When he was substituted a little later, he even received applause from some home supporters.
Arsenal signed for £105m (then $138m) in July and it looks like it was money well spent by Arsenal.
I am very happy with him,” Arteta said of Rice. I know it was an emotional day for him because he loves West Ham so much. But he had to focus on the task at hand and what he had to deliver was one of them.
SAKA'S REDEMPTION
Saka enjoyed this trip to the Olympic Stadium much more than his previous one.
Last season, the England winger missed a penalty when Arsenal were 2-1 up and his team finished with a 2-2 draw amid an end-of-campaign implosion that helped fast-finishing Manchester City retain the league title.
Saka was also the subject of racist abuse after that failed penalty.
So it was perhaps fitting that he won and converted the penalty that put Arsenal 2-0 ahead, making it 50 goals for Arsenal, before smashing his way into the penalty area to make it 5-0. He wore a wide smile as he celebrated.
We were 4-0 up in the first half and we could have scored more,” said Saka. “We smelled blood today and went for the kill.
VILLA WRESTLING
Villa's once impregnable home record provided the basis for the team's incredibly strong start to the season. It wasn't that long ago that Villa defeated City and Arsenal in the space of 72 hours, setting a club record of 15 consecutive home wins in the league and finishing just two points behind first-place Liverpool.
Now Villa has lost three home games in a row to Newcastle, Chelsea and now Man United and is looking over his shoulder.
The home side created enough chances to win, but lacked United's ruthlessness.
We're not where we want to be in the league yet,” said United defender Harry Maguire. “It's been a tough season so we knew we had to come here and get the three points.
“We are still not where we want to be and we need to go a step further. We have put ourselves in a position where we can challenge to get into the top four. It's important that we stick together and get this club back to where it should be.
___
Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wvnstv.com/sports/ap-arsenal-hammers-west-ham-6-0-and-man-united-ignites-champions-league-hopes-with-2-1-win-at-villa/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Arsenal hammer West Ham 6-0 and Man United rekindles Champions League hopes with a 2-1 win over Villa
- Multiple tile images in Google Earth Engine
- Scouting report, women's huddle, earthquake before UCLA game
- Allies fear the United States is becoming less reliable, with growing concern about a possible Trump comeback.
- Sunaks campaign slogan risks stirring nostalgia for years of work
- Theater and production workshop features well-known actor in Wallace on Saturday | News
- Dress canned tuna with a helping of cottage cheese
- Marco Rubio reacts to Trump's threat to “pay” the NATO country
- The 86-year-old 'Star Wars' actor officially addresses his sexuality
- Providence rallies in overtime to end UMaine hockey's undefeated streak
- Redfish population in Gulf of St. Lawrence declining even before fishing reopens, report finds
- Xi Jinping's endless hunt for corruption within the Communist Party