Arsenal hammer West Ham 6-0 and Man United rekindles Champions League hopes with a 2-1 win over Villa

A record victory for Arsenal. An absolutely crucial match for Manchester United.

After Arsenal beat West Ham 6-0 on Sunday for the Premier League's biggest ever away win, United beat Aston Villa 2-1 in a huge result in the race for Champions League qualification.

Arsenal are perhaps in their best form yet this season. Last weekend, Mikel Arteta's team handed leaders Liverpool only their second defeat to tighten the title race and here it was chaos in the Olympic Stadium, which quickly emptied after West Ham fell behind 4-0 just before half-time.

Bukayo Saka scored twice and former West Ham favorite Declan Rice almost apologetically scored the sixth goal.

Arsenal joined Manchester City just two points behind Liverpool. All three major title contenders won this weekend.

United's ambitions are simply to finish in the top four or five to get back into the Champions League and that would have been a gamble if the visitors had lost at Villa Park.

Instead, there are just five points instead of 11 between sixth-placed United and fifth-placed Villa, after Scott McTominay headed in an 86th-minute winner to give his team a third straight league win. Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring for United and has now scored in five consecutive league matches.

THE RETURN OF RICE

Disgruntled West Ham fans poured out of their pitch in their hundreds before the half-time whistle, long before their former star man condemned the team to their joint-heaviest defeat of all time.

It only had to be Rice running onto the ball and curling a long-range strike into the top corner to seal an almost embarrassingly easy win for Arsenal.

Rice used to be West Ham's best player, with his relentless energy, white-knuckle runs and covering tackles. Now here he was playing a major role in an Arsenal clinic, with the home fans cheering at every touch perhaps egging him on.

Rice's set-piece deliveries set up first-half goals for William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, with Saka and Leandro Trossard also scoring before half-time. After Saka's second, Rice scored and didn't even celebrate, instead holding both hands up apologetically. When he was substituted a little later, he even received applause from some home supporters.

Arsenal signed for £105m (then $138m) in July and it looks like it was money well spent by Arsenal.

I am very happy with him,” Arteta said of Rice. I know it was an emotional day for him because he loves West Ham so much. But he had to focus on the task at hand and what he had to deliver was one of them.

SAKA'S REDEMPTION

Saka enjoyed this trip to the Olympic Stadium much more than his previous one.

Last season, the England winger missed a penalty when Arsenal were 2-1 up and his team finished with a 2-2 draw amid an end-of-campaign implosion that helped fast-finishing Manchester City retain the league title.

Saka was also the subject of racist abuse after that failed penalty.

So it was perhaps fitting that he won and converted the penalty that put Arsenal 2-0 ahead, making it 50 goals for Arsenal, before smashing his way into the penalty area to make it 5-0. He wore a wide smile as he celebrated.

We were 4-0 up in the first half and we could have scored more,” said Saka. “We smelled blood today and went for the kill.

VILLA WRESTLING

Villa's once impregnable home record provided the basis for the team's incredibly strong start to the season. It wasn't that long ago that Villa defeated City and Arsenal in the space of 72 hours, setting a club record of 15 consecutive home wins in the league and finishing just two points behind first-place Liverpool.

Now Villa has lost three home games in a row to Newcastle, Chelsea and now Man United and is looking over his shoulder.

The home side created enough chances to win, but lacked United's ruthlessness.

We're not where we want to be in the league yet,” said United defender Harry Maguire. “It's been a tough season so we knew we had to come here and get the three points.

“We are still not where we want to be and we need to go a step further. We have put ourselves in a position where we can challenge to get into the top four. It's important that we stick together and get this club back to where it should be.

Steve Douglas

AP soccer