Softball Downs #5/7 Clemson captures 2024 NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic Championship





Next game: vs. Texas A&M – Trade 2/16/2024 | 11 hours 10 Feb 16 (Fri) / 11am vs Texas A&M – Commerce CLEAR WATER, Fla. –The University of Missouri softball team (5-0) concluded its stay in the 2024 NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic with a 4-1 win over No. 5/7 Clemson (4-1) Sunday morning at the Eddie C. Moore Complex . With the win, Missouri secured the Classic title with a perfect 5-0 mark. The Tigers last started the season 5-0 in 2020, when they started the campaign 9-0 after last winning the Classic title. Missouri also earned its first win over a top-5 team since defeating #5/7 Alabama 3–0 in the second round of the 2022 SEC Tournament on May 12, 2022. Laurin Kringen earned a complete match victory, allowing just six hits for All-Tournament honors on Sunday. She also recorded six strikeouts in the win. Krings finished the weekend with three complete-game wins (3-0) to go with 20 strikeouts in 19.0 innings with a 1.89 ERA. The Tigers got on the board early on Sunday, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Jenna Laird led off with a triple before coming home on an RBI single from Alex Honold . Honnold then advanced to third base before coming around to score on a single by Julia Crenshaw . Katie Chester added an RBI single to push the Tigers' lead to 3-0. After allowing a walk on the leadoff, Krings settled down and retired the next three Clemson batters, including a third-out strikeout. Honnold then increased Mizzou's lead to 4-0 with an RBI groundout in the second. Krings then pitched around a jam in the third and retired back-to-back Clemson Tigers with runners on the corners to end the frame. Clemson finally broke through in the top of the fifth inning, scoring on an error by Mizzou. Krings then closed the top of the sixth inning with a 6-4-3 double play before throwing around a leadoff single to end the game in the seventh. COMMENTS Jenna Laird And Alex Honold put the Tigers at the plate and both went 2-for-3 with a run. Honnold also had two RBI.

Sunday marked the first meeting in program history between Clemson and Missouri. 2024NFCA Division I Leadoff ClassicAll-Tournament Team Ashton White, Army West Point Bailie Runner, Central Arkansas Julia Knowler, Clemson Bri Copeland, Indiana Soo-Jin Berry, Iowa Katie Brooks, Kansas Rachel Roupe, Freedom Laurin Kringen , Missouri Olivia Krehbiel, Missouri State Madison Inscoe, NC State Kendall Smith, NCCU Carlli Kloss, Notre Dame Ariel Carson, Oregon Olivia Lackie, South Alabama Hannah Mearns, St. John's Sarah Ladd, Utah Katie Gardner, Western Kentucky NEXT ONE The Tigers next travel to Denton, Texas, for the 2024 Tracy Beard College Classic in North Texas, Feb. 16-18. Mizzou will face Texas A&M-Commerce, South Dakota State and North Texas during the two-day tournament. FOLLOW THE TIGERS For all the latest Mizzou Softball news, stay tuned to MUTigers.com and follow the team @MizzouSoftball (Tweet,Instagram,Facebook).

