Sports
Has a Crimson Tide player ever scored?
Alabama football is perhaps the preeminent college football program, a team more synonymous with the sport than any of its peers in the region and nation.
The Crimson Tide has 18 claimed national championships, the most of any FBS program, and 965 all-time wins, the second most in FBS history (behind only Michigan). The two FBS coaches who won more than five national championships? Both, Nick Saban and Bear Bryant, coached at Alabama and combined for 12 titles during their respective tenures in Tuscaloosa (Saban's first title came at LSU in 2003).
Alabama's performance on the field can also be seen in what the players were able to accomplish after their time with the Tide was over.
The Tide has eight former players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, John Hannah, Don Hutson, Joe Namath, Ozzie Newsome, Ken Stabler, Bart Starr, Dwight Stephenson and Derrick Thomas, who have the most of any SEC program and at seventh place. any FBS program. The school has produced three NFL MVPs Starr, Stabler and Shaun Alexander, although Namath, for his part, was the American Football League MVP in 1968.
But as the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs prepare to battle in the… Superbowl 2024 On Sunday, the biggest, most lavish event in American sports at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was a reminder of a glaring void on Alabama's NFL resume.
Has an Alabama player ever scored in the Super Bowl?
As hard as it is to believe, an Alabama player has never scored a point in the Super Bowl. With no former Tide players on the active rosters of the 49ers or Chiefs, it's a streak that will continue for the 58th consecutive year.
Alabama obviously had an impact on the biggest game on the American sports calendar, with the first three Super Bowl MVPs playing their college ball in Tuscaloosa. Starr threw a combined three touchdowns in Super Bowls 1 and 2, which were won by his Green Bay Packers, and Stabler passed for a touchdown in the Oakland Raiders' Super Bowl 11 victory.
However, no former Tide player has reached the end zone or split the uprights themselves: an important distinction when discussing Alabama's Super Bowl drought.
What may have been the best chance to end the drought of the past two decades came in Super Bowl 40 in 2006, when Alexander entered the game as that year's NFL MVP, following a season in which he rushed to 1,880 yards and 27 touchdowns for the Seattle Seahawks. In a 21–10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he rushed 20 times for 95 yards but failed to cross the goal line.
It came close again last season, when Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scored 20 points, three touchdown runs and a two-point conversion run in his team's loss to the Chiefs. Despite starting his career at Alabama and playing there for three seasons, he headed to the NFL from Oklahoma, where he spent his final college season in 2019. As far as the NFL goes, he's a Sooner.
In that same Super Bowl, Hurts connected with former Alabama Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith on a 45-yard pass, but Smith was ruled out just short of the end zone, on the 2-yard line.
Colleges with the most points in the Super Bowl
While Alabama has never topped a former player in the Super Bowl, players from 143 different schools have accomplished the feat.
That large group includes some of the most decorated programs in the history of the sport and others as obscure as the Coast Guard Academy, where former player Curt Knight scored an extra point in Super Bowl 7.
Here are the five colleges with the most points scored by former players in the Super Bowl:
- 1. Miami: 84 points
- 2. Florida: 82 points
- 3. Penn State: 81 points
- T-4. Our lady: 66 points
- T-4. Cal: 66 points
