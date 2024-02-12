The US women's hockey team loses 6-1 to Canada in the decisive Rivalry Series game

The last time the U.S. National Hockey Team won its first three games in the annual Rivalry Series with Canada and lost the next four, including a decisive Game 7 loss, it still won the IIHF World Championship two months later.

Can the United States do it again?

For the second time in a row, the Americans won the first three games of the series and lost the next four, this time starting with a Game 4 shootout. On Sunday they lost the seventh and final game 6-1 at Xcel Energy Center.

“We will learn from this,” said veteran American forward Hayley Scamurra. “We won the world championship last time, so maybe we'll recreate that.”

The 2024 IIHF World Championship takes place in just two months on home ice in Utica, NY

“Anytime you play Canada it's going to be fierce and competitive,” American winger Grace Zumwinkle said afterwards. “Sometimes it's a toss to see who's going to win. Because we got the same result last year and won gold at the world championships, the writing is on the wall that hopefully we'll get a better result next time.”

Zumwinkle scored her team's lone goal late in the second period after the Americans trailed 3–0 and starting goalkeeper Nicole Hensley was pulled and replaced by Abbey Levy.

Then the American coach John Wroblewski lamented his team's first two goals on power plays against Canadian stars Natalie Spooner and Marie-Philp Poulin.

He called the special teams play, especially the penalty kill, “the storyline of the series” but said he wasn't concerned about the momentum, or lack thereof, heading into Utica.

“There will be a significantly different look for our club,” said Wroblewski, who played against five young defenders in the series. “We are leaving this behind. It is a great event for fans and players, but it should not reflect on the belief in the title that we currently have.”

Natalie Spooner scored Canada's first and fourth goals, and linemate Emma Maltais had the Canadians' fifth and sixth, both in the third period, the first shorthanded. Spooner also scored the only goal Canada would need in the opening seconds of the third period in Regina, Saskatchewan on Friday.

She gave birth to her first child 14 months ago. Now 33, she plays for Toronto in the new PWHL and is a three-time Olympian aiming for her 10th world championship in April.

Spooner was asked if she is surprised by how well she is playing.

“I think I'm surprised when people don't expect me to play at this level,” she said. “I haven't forgotten how to play hockey. I just had a baby. I'm healthy now and back to the way I played in the last Olympics. I felt great there, and I feel the same now. “

The Rivalry Series was created in 2018 to give Canada and the United States competition against each other during long stretches between the Olympics and world championships. The two countries have played for the gold medal at every world championship and Olympic Games except two: the 2006 Olympics and the 2019 world championship.

Now with the arrival of the Professional Women's Hockey League last month, they have their own place to play every day.

“We're playing more hockey than ever before, and that's what we wanted,” said American winger Kendall Coyne Schofield, a PWHL Minnesota player who has worked for years to see the new league come to life. “It's not easy. We don't use the world lightly.

“We used to wait three to four months for the next opportunity. Now we can play the game again on Wednesday. The days pass quickly. They are long. Traveling is hard on the body.” But that's what a professional is.'