Athletes Adhikari and Pachhai win the Player of the Year award

Athletics dominated the annual NSJF Pulsar Sports Award 2079 as Deepak Adhikari claimed Male Player of the Year, Rajpura Pachhai won Female Player of the Year and their coach Chandra Gurung won the Coach of the Year award at the gala awards ceremony at Hotel Yak and Yeti in Kathmandu on Sunday.

The trio was celebrated for their success at the 16th edition of the Asian Cross Country Championship held in Gokarna, Kathmandu last year.

Cricket's Dev Khanal won the youth player of the year award, while table tennis player Sikka Suwal Shrestha bagged the audience award.

Athletes Adhikari and Pachhai, athletics coach Gurung, cricketer Khanal and table tennis player Suwal Shrestha were each awarded a Pulsar motorbike.

From eight initial nominations, three nominees in the male, female, youth and coach of the year categories were shortlisted for the final rounds.

There were five nominations in the 'People's Choice' category.

According to organizer Nepal Sports Journalists Forum (NSJF), the winners of the four categories of male, female, youth and coach of the year were announced based on their performance and result in the last Nepali calendar year (2079 BS).

The winner of the People's Choice Award was determined through eSewa voting, points awarded by sports journalists and head coaches of 27 sports associations affiliated to the Nepal Olympic Committee and likes on Facebook.

Adhikari was a double gold medalist at the Cross Country Championship, winning the 10 km cross country gold in both men's individual and men's team events. Adhikari, who also set the national record in the men's 10km race last year on his way to gold at the Ninth National Games in Pokhara, finished ahead of national cricket captain Rohit Paudel and his teammate Aasif Sheikh.

I would like to dedicate this award to my club athlete Rajendra Bhandari, who took me to the Army Club, and my coaches, the Tribhuvan Army Club athlete said after winning the award.

Middle and long distance runner Pachhai secured top honors among the women. Pachhai won silver medals in the women's 10km individual and team events at the Cross Country Championship. Her teammate Pushpa Bhandari and basketball vice-captain Anusha Malla were other nominees in the category.

I want to remember my family and coaches for showing me the right path and guiding me to success, Pachhai said.

Athletics coach Gurung led the Nepalese contingent to two gold and silver medals each and one bronze medal in the senior category. He also led the Nepali team to two silver and bronze medals in the junior category. He fought against boxing coach Deepak Maharjan and cricketer Jagat Tamata.

I got this great opportunity to be at this stage thanks to the dedication and hard work of the players. I would also like to thank the NSJF family for recognizing my efforts, Gurung said.

Nepal national U-19 cricket captain Khanal led the Nepal youth team to the ICC U-19 Mens Cricket World Cup 2024 after eight years as champions of the Asia Regional Qualifier. Athletics Ram Maya Budha and boxing Sushma Tamang were also nominated for the youth award.

I am very proud to have received this honor. I thank my family, coaches, supporters, friends and everyone who has supported me in my cricketing journey, Khanal said.

Sikka Suwal Shrestha, who trailed footballer Ananta Tamang, volleyballer Niruta Thagunna and karateka Biplav Lal Shrestha for the People's Choice Award with 44.8 percent votes, won the Stag Global Champions League last year.

“It is an honor to be nominated here and win this award. I would like to thank my coach Purushottam Bajracharya for always motivating me,” said Suwal Shrestha, who is also a national champion at the Ninth National Games and a bronze medalist at 13th South. Asian Games.

Photographer Sudarshan Ranjit bagged the special prize. Ranjit, the winner of the ICC Photo of the Year award at the 2008 ICC Global Awards, is also a sports campaigner and has been in sports photojournalism for over four decades.

Paraolympian Maiya Bisunkhe, born without a right hand, claimed the honor of para-athlete. A gold medalist at the 2006 National Championship, Bisunkhe represented Nepal at the 2009 Asian Youth Para Games in Japan, the 2010 Asian Para Games in China and the 2012 Paralympic Games in London.

-Pradhan honored with Lifetime Achievement Award-

Rajendra Kumar Pradhan, Nepal's first weightlifter to participate in the Olympics, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. 69-year-old Pradhan, who cannot speak or hear, has been actively involved in sports for the past fifty years.

Also a bodybuilder, Pradhan's sporting journey began at the age of 17 when he won the titles of Mr Kathmandu and Kathmandu's Strongest Man. Pradhan created history by becoming Nepal's first weightlifting champion in 1978. Two years later, he further cemented his legacy by becoming the first Nepalese weightlifting Olympian at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Pradhan's dedication to the sport extended beyond his own achievements. He was a weightlifting coach and referee at the 1990 Beijing Asian Games, the 1999 Kathmandu South Asian Games and the 2006 Sri Lanka South Asian Games.

-Chan Fai celebrated with the Asian Sports Journalist Award-

Chinese sports journalist Cheu Chan Fai, also known as Raymond within the sports association, was honored with the Asian Sports Journalist Award. Chan Fai, 66, has been actively involved in sports journalism for three and a half decades. He has covered numerous sporting events since the 1988 Seoul Olympics and has the distinction of covering five FIFA World Cups, starting with Italy in 1990. Since 1990, he has covered four editions of the Asian Games.

Chan Fai is a pioneer in training programs for youth sports reporters in Asia. He was a former president of the Hong Kong Sports Press Association (HKSPA) and currently serves as chief mentor of the International Sports Journalists Federation (AIPS).

Chan Fai, a prominent figure in Asian sports journalism, was the first vice president of AIPS Asia. He currently holds the position of senior project manager at Hong Kong-based NOW TV and is also general manager of Fukushin Production Hub, which focuses on sports production in Asia.