Fencing produces Ivy League titles for men and women





NEW YORK Columbia fencing is back at the top of the Ivy League after winning the men's and women's titles at Levien Gymnasium on Sunday. Both teams finished in a three-way draw after another exciting day of competition. The women shared the trophy with Penn and Princeton at 5-1, while the men finished at 4-1, tied with Harvard and Princeton. The double wins mark the fifth time the Lions have won both men's and women's events since 2015 and the twelfth time overall. Sam Kommel took the individual championship in men's foil after posting a 10-2 record over two days in his Ivy League Championship debut. In total, the Lions saw seven earn All-Ivy League honors. First year Rachel Kim (women's foil) and sophomores Skyler Liverant (herendegen) joined Kumbla with first-team honors. Three sophomores Tamar Gordon (ladies sabre), Evelyn Cheng (women's foil) and Bogdan Hamilton (men's foil) along with first-year students Jaden Callahan (men's sabre) were selected to the second team. The women took care of business in the morning round, taking an early lead over Yale and never looking back in a 20-7 victory. During the Lions' bye, they got the help they needed to stay in the title hunt. Penn came away with a 14-13 victory over Princeton, leaving Columbia, the Quakers and Tigers in a three-way tie at 4-1 heading into the final round. The Lions' final opponent was a team from Harvard that defeated fencers with saber and foil, but Columbia had to fight almost to the end to get the deal done. The Crimson pulled within 11-8 (while accounting for six forfeits in the two arms) before the Lions cleaned things up. Mina Yamanakas A triumph in the final round of epee clinched the championship as Columbia celebrated its 14th Ivy League championship and first since 2020. The men's share wasn't nearly as dramatic, as they cruised to a 19-8 win over Yale in the afternoon first round in Columbia. Justin Haddad served as the closer in epee to secure the Lions' 41st Ivy League championship and eighth in the past 10 years. Columbia wanted to keep the trophy all for itself, but Princeton had other plans. The Lions jumped out to an early 6-0 lead before the Tigers clawed their way back into things with a strong second run through the lineup to tie things at 8-8. Victories in saber and epee put Columbia back in front at 12-10, but it couldn't keep Princeton away as the Tigers reeled off the final four wins to force the three-way tie. The Lions conclude the regular season Wednesday, February 14, at the George Kolombatovich Historical Meet, hosted by NYU. Columbia begins the tri-meet against the Violets at 5:15 p.m., followed by matchups with Sacred Heart and Vassar. For the latest news on Columbia's fencing programs, follow @CULionsFencingX, forformerly known as Twitter, andInstagramand the Internet at GoColumbiaLions.com. IVY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS DAY TWO RESULTS

Women Columbia 20, Yale 17

Columbia 16, Harvard 11 Gentlemen Columbia 19, Yale 8

Columbia 12, Princeton 15

