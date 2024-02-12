Lahainaluna football players and coaches serve as honorary toss captains at the Super Bowl





LAS VEGAS, NV – It was a very special moment for four Lahainaluna High School football captains as they represented Lahaina and the entire state of Hawaii as honorary captains in the coin toss during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday. Players Morgan Bula Montgomery, Teva Loft, Kaulana Tihada and Kuola Watson were joined on the field by Lahainaluna football coaches Dean Rickard (co-head coach), Garret Tihada (head coach) and Bobby Watson (former head coach). News of their invitation to the Super Bowl came just over six months after the August 8 disaster that claimed at least 100 lives. READ MORE: Lahainaluna football to serve as honorary captains of the coin toss at the Super Bowl Before the toss, a video tribute documenting the devastating bushfire was played to the audience. This video showcased the resilient team members, many of whom lost their homes during the fires. Special section: Super Bowl LVIII Last year, tickets for the home game sold out in minutes, an indication of how much Lahaina residents needed a glimmer of hope in the midst of a tragedy that claimed at least 100 lives. Thanks to additional support from USA Football and Riddell, the NFL is replacing all football equipment, including helmets, shoulder pads, belts, jerseys and pants, for the Lahainaluna High School and Lahaina Intermediate School football teams. The NFL will also provide footballs, mouthpieces, cleats, blocking pads and tackle sleds to the Lahaina Chiefs Pop Warner team. The NFL Films team recently released a documentary on the Lunas to highlight their journey from the Maui tragedy to their season-opening game. Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

