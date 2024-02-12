Dubois and Hiller discuss bringing the fun back to LA Kings Hockey

During the Kings' slump in December and January, there was a lot of talk lately about how winning builds confidence; and how the converse of loss undermines that same trust.

While all of this may be true, PL Dubois clearly has a different word in mind — and that largely stems from several conversations he's had with new Kings coach Jim Hiller over the past 72 hours.

“We've been through ups and downs, but it's time to have fun again,” he said after Saturday night's win over the visiting Edmonton Oilers. “It's nice to come to the rink with a smile on our faces. I’m excited to get back on the ice for practice, excited to get back on the ice for games and do it together.”

Letting his actions speak louder than words, Dubois opened the scoring by converting on the power play just 2:38 into the second period.

“The last 20 games haven't gone the way we wanted, but there is absolutely no doubt that we know what kind of team we have,” he continued. “When we play together, when we do what we can, we make a great team. We showed that tonight, but that is just the beginning for us. There is still a lot of hockey to be played.”

Dubois could also warm up. Dubois elaborated on his season to date, scoring just four goals in his first 29 games for the Kings. More recently he scored four goals in eleven games.

Saturday also brought him his second game-winning goal for LA, and first since mid-October in Minnesota.

“When a new coach comes in, he has his vision of how things are going and it's kind of like a reset button,” Dubois explains. “It's like changing goalkeepers during a match [it signals to] Everyone, it's time to wake up, see what we're doing wrong and make improvements.”

It's also a bit personal now for the 25-year-old center, as he returns from a trip to Hawaii during the All-Star break and is eager to begin the next chapter of his life in Los Angeles with Hiller at the helm.

“The first day I came back, they challenged me to be a better player and be a difference maker,” he said, referring to Hiller and new assistant coach DJ Smith. “That can come with scoring goals and assists, but it can also come with goals, taking penalties, all things that maybe not everyone notices. Since they came in, their message has been that I can do a lot better and I knew that, but to set it up like that, it's a fun challenge to do.

Given his past comments, Dubois seems to be enjoying the new communication style introduced by the new staff so far.

“The plan for what they wanted to see out there is black or white,” he stated. “When you go out there and feel good no matter what, it's just nice to get a big win against such a big team.”

Hiller later shed some additional light on their recent conversations.

“[Dubois] has had a tough time,” said the former Kings player turned coach. “He's a very good player, we know that. He has a long history in the league as a very good player. My challenge for him was to play with intensity, and I bet you'll have fun… That seemed that tonight was fun for him. He's had a lot of nights where he didn't look like he was having fun. I said from the beginning that he's part of that equation too. He's got to get himself into a place where he looks just have to go ahead and play hockey like he did when he was younger, when he loved the game, when he wasn't going through the rough patch that he was having. He took that with him tonight and let's hope this is a stepping stone for him is for the future. It's certainly nice to see him laughing and enjoying himself.”

However, Dubois wasn't the only one enjoying himself.

For Hiller, being an NHL head coach has long been a dream come true. It started when he was selected in the 10th round by the Kings at the 1989 NHL Draft and made his debut with the club three seasons later.

“I was thinking about the game a little bit,” Hiller said when asked what was going through his mind as the puck was about to happen. “I'll tell you, I thought about my dad during the national anthem. My father's birthday. My father passed away four years ago and his birthday was February 8. So February 8 was two days ago, when we had our first practice and stuff like that. So I thought about a lot of support from family over the years.”

Jim Hiller said he only has three pucks used in the game: 1. His first NHL goal (with the Kings, 2-10-1092 vs Jets at the Forum in LA, assisted by Luc and Darryl Sydor) 2. First win last year as Kings assistant coach 3. Tonight's victory “I started playing and coaching for other teams pic.twitter.com/2IOuY7U9Ys — The Mayor | Team MM (@mayorNHL) February 11, 2024

Giving Hiller his first win wasn't an individual effort, despite David Rittich recording a shutout in goal. The Kings bench boss was quick to appreciate what everyone brought to the table.

“I would take it back to the first practice,” he said. “They skated, and then we had the second practice; which wasn't so much skating, it was a little more physical. They worked. So as soon as the puck dropped tonight, they just kept going. I think it's a continuation from the first day they came back and they decided it was time to get moving again.

Still, there was some individual praise for Dubois, which also extended to his linemates.

“I thought this was PL's strongest game of the year,” Hiller stated. “PL's line started very well, as a line. I know he drew the penalty, but I thought Laff had his legs moving. JAD was inside. So suddenly it was a good push from that line.”

And with everyone on board and putting in a full team effort, the word “fun” started to creep back into post-game conversations with Kings players and their coach.

“We're trying to have fun because those guys are out there working,” Hiller said. “You can't just go to work and not enjoy it. I think when you do it, and it's hard, and you do it together, you can appreciate it more. It gets more fun. That's really what we're trying to get back to. We were that team [over] the first 24 games. This is nothing new.”

Sometimes the fun comes in unique ways too. It's not always about just scoring goals or making big saves.

“We had, what, 25 blocked shots tonight?,” Hiller said. “We talk about fun. Blocking shots isn't fun. If you do it together, it will be fun. It becomes something where you don't want to let the next person down. “I have to block mine, he blocked his.” That ends up being, believe it or not, fun. It becomes a team and a brotherhood.”

In turn, his players accomplished something even rarer than wins in the month of January: By beating the Oilers, they made Hiller just the second Kings head coach to earn a win via shutout in his debut off the bench. Andy Murray was the first, scoring a 2-0 win over Nashville in 1999. Overall, Hiller is just the sixth player to win in his first game as Kings head coach; a team of 27 coaches in more than 55 years.

Ultimately, Dubois made sure to punctuate his comments with a look at what lies ahead.

“It's just a beginning,” he repeated again. “We were on the road almost all of January. We were lucky enough to get one game at home and then it's back on the road. It's a big road trip against four good teams. But to start this one at home, in front of our fans and against a great team, it's huge for us. … The belief in this team has never, ever gone away. Everyone here knows what kind of team we have, and we know we can get back to work on it. It has to start with us. And the coaching staff is already doing a great job of identifying what we can do better. It's just up to us now.”

RELATED CONTENT:

NHL RADIO REPLAY: Hoven on Hiller, Dubois, Turcotte and Roy Trade Possibility

Follow @mayorNHL

Main photo via ALoImages

Note for webmasters/reporters: When summarizing news or interviews from this site, be sure to include a link to www.MayorsManor.com