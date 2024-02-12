Winning with passion and perseverance

Nepal's Sikka Suwal Shrestha took on Bangladesh's Rahima Akter at the 13th South Asian Games in 2019. Playing in front of home fans, Shrestha was under pressure to deliver a medal for her country. She felt her nerve slowly slipping away as she fell behind in the match when the score read Bangladesh-10 and Nepal-6. The visiting country's player needed one point to win the game, but when Shrestha realized that her opponent wanted to finish the game quickly, she decided to play the waiting game.

She refrained from aggressive moves, allowing the Bangladesh player to counter-attack. Despite being behind, Shrestha remained calm. In a surprising turn of events, she managed to even the score. As she prepared to serve, her natural aggressiveness took over and she delivered a powerful shot, securing a bronze medal for Nepal.

I am an aggressive player by nature, says Shrestha. So the way I played the game was the icing on the cake,

Born in Dharan in 2000, Shrestha has been athletic since childhood. Growing up, when asked what she wanted to do with her life, she always said she wanted to be an athlete. I had no idea what sport in particular, but I couldn't see myself doing anything other than sports, she says.

Although she was born in Dharan, she spent her childhood in Gorkha. My family has an athletic history, because everyone has been involved in sports in one way or another, she says. Due to her upbringing in such an environment, she entered the sports world at an early age. Following in the footsteps of her father, who played basketball, she decided to play the same sport. “I also played a lot of soccer growing up,” she recalls.

After completing seventh grade, she moved to Kathmandu and enrolled in Bal Deeksha Sadan School in Gwarko. She continued to play basketball and even helped her school win an interschool basketball tournament.

However, a persistent ankle injury hampered her sporting journey. The pain from her ankle problems led her to leave the basketball court and forced her to play other outdoor sports.

One day she walked into a table tennis court and was fascinated by the precision and skill of the players.

It was during this time that Mohandas Vasukala, the table tennis coach at her school, noticed her interest and encouraged her to explore table tennis further. Encouraged by this, she left the basketball court and immersed herself in table tennis.

Vasukala sir pushed me to take up the sport and I am grateful to him, she says. She started playing every day at school and even joined the Lalitpur Table Tennis Club to practice more on weekends.

While training at the Bal Kumari club, she caught the attention of Purushottam Bajracharya, a national player who worked as a coach at the club. Noticing her potential, Bajracharya secured the 9th grade student admission with a scholarship to Adarsha Vidya Mandir School (AVM) for 10th grade. She was happy to accept the offer and in 2015 she joined the school, making the most of the opportunity by training three times a day. That transition proved fruitful for her, as to this day she credits the school for making her the athlete she is today.

This school not only cares about education, but also about sports. There is an indoor soccer field, a basketball court, a table tennis court and so much, she says, and because of her education and support from the coach, being part of that school played a big role in her career.

All the training hours turned out to be worth it, because in 2017 she was allowed to participate in the Asian Junior Championship in Pakistan. This was, she claims, a turning point in her career and her gateway to international sports.

The following year she received an offer to play in Austria's second division. However, she was unable to obtain a visa to participate.

However, 2019 proved to be a memorable year for her as she made her debut in the senior team at the Asian Championship in Indonesia. Moreover, she also secured her place in the senior squad for the 13th South Asian Games (SAG), which was hosted by Nepal. Her dramatic victory in the SAG tournament earned Nepal a bronze medal.

In the past two editions, the Nepal women's table tennis team had not won a medal, she said, making the victory even sweeter. Describing what that day meant to her, she says: The chanting of the crowd, the support of my team members and the presence of my parents at the match is something I will never forget.

It was all going well and she was looking forward to much bigger tournaments in the years to come, but an off-field incident set her back. While giving an interview to a news media, she had expressed her dissatisfaction with the Table Tennis Association and the National Sports Council. This statement of hers did not suit one of the officers working in the administrative bodies and he began to torture her mentally.

This took a toll on her and Shrestha started taking medicine. She stopped playing for a while. However, she has persevered and still strives to better herself. She couldn't let that stop her, so she picked herself up and started training even harder.

As a result, when the 9th National Games took place in 2022, she won medals in many tennis categories, including doubles and singles. She also competed at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in 2023.

Shrestha currently coaches aspiring table tennis students at the AVM school. There are so many children who are passionate about sports and AVM provides an excellent platform for these students, she says, adding: Since the school gives priority to sports, it has good resources, coaches and separate areas for different sports such as football, basketball and sports. table tennis.

On Sunday, she was announced as the winner of the Peoples Choice Award at the NSJF Pulsar Sports Award. I am grateful for the prize, but for me the real reward is playing the game and representing my country. I will continue to do that with great enthusiasm in the coming days, she says.