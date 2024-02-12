Iowa State finishes second in Denver





DENVER, Colo. No. 22 Iowa State (3-4, 1-1 Big 12) finished 2NL in today's tri-meet against No. 9 Denver (9-2, 1-2 Big 12) and SE Missouri State (5-8-1, 0-0 MIC). “We fought through some things this week. We had a great opportunity in this meet. What I saw there was us battling and trying to figure out those pieces. I'm really happy with the way the team match, but we know we have to put all four together.” Head coach Ashley Miles Greig said. Iowa State came in second today with a score of 195.800. Josie Bergstrom remains consistent on vault and once again has a great score of 9.875. This led the way for the Cyclones at this event. Rachel Wilke Went by today to anchor the floor. This was her season debut on floor, and she was able to finish the event with a 9.85, giving ISU their second-highest score on floor this season. Noelle Adams continues to stand out for the ISU. The freshman earned her ninth 9.9 of the year thanks to her floor routine. She immediately followed that up with a 9.85 on the vault. Adams also opened her night on beam with her routine that scored a 9.8. Safe (49,150) Iowa State ended the night with a solid performance on vault. Josie Bergstrom And Noelle Adams remain extremely consistent for the Cyclones, with Bergstrom scoring a 9.875 and Adams right behind her with a 9.85. Emilie Hong anchored ISU and also ended the evening with a 9.85. Paige Wills – 9,775

Hanna Loim – 9,775

Noelle Adams – 9,850

Josie Bergstrom – 9,875

Kaia Parker – 9,800

Emilie Hong – 9,850 Bars (48,650) The Cyclones opened the afternoon on bars. The Cyclones had freshmen Ella Schell started their evening with a 9.775, followed by Loganne Basuel 9,775 to the highest ISU at this event. Ella Schell – 9,775

Loganne Basuel – 9,775

Paige Wills – 9,750

Lauren Thomas – 9,750

Hanna Loim – 9,600 Beam (48,700) ISU was on beam for the second rotation. Lauren Thomas led the way for the Cyclones, taking another 9.85. She was closely followed by Hanna Loim like Noelle Adams both with a score of 9.8. Hanna Loim – 9,800

Lauren O'Brochta – 9,650

Noelle Adams – 9,800

Lauren Thomas – 9,850

Rachel Wilke – 9,600 Floor (49,300) The Cyclones showed their best performance on floor tonight, with five gymnasts scoring 9.800 and above. The was awarded by Noelle Adams who took her ninth 9.9 of the year. Hanna Loim picked up a 9.85 from her routine, and Rachel Wilke also scored a 9.85 in her season debut in this event. Emilie Hong – 9,825

Kaia Parker – 9,800

Hanna Loim – 9,850

Noelle Adams – 9,900

Rachel Wilke – 9,850 End result Iowa State: 195,800 (VT: 49,150, UB: 48,650, BB: 48,700, FX: 49,300)

Denver: 197,775 (VT: 49,350, UB: 49,475, BB: 49,400, FX: 49,550)

SEMO: 194.675 (VT: 48.850, UB: 48.250, BB: 48.625, FX: 48.850) Vault (VT): Jessica Hutchinson (DU) | 9,975

Bars (UB): Mia Hebink (DU) | 9,925

Beam (BB): Jessica Hutchinson (DU) | 9,950

Floor (FX): Jessica Hutchinson (DU) | 10,000

All-round (AA): Jessica Hutchinson (DU) | 39,825

