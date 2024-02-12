Cricket NSW congratulates the U19 Men's World Cup winning Australian side





Cricket NSW (CNSW) congratulates the Australian U19 World Cup winning squad, including our six NSW players and CNSW Development Coach and Australian U19 Head Coach, Anthony Clark.

Australia has secured the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup after defeated India by 79 runs in the final in Benoni, South Africa. NSW's Charlie Anderson, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Harjas Singh and Tom Straker were all part of the playing eleven coached by Clark. CNSW physiotherapist Ryan Farrell was also among the Australian team's support staff. Winning the prestigious trophy capped a successful World Cup campaign for our NSW representatives: Tom Straker (6-24) collected the best bowling figures in the U19 Cricket World Cup Semi-Finals and Final history.

Sam Konstas (108) scored a fantastic century in a crucial win over West Indies .

Ryan Hicks earned Player of the Match honors against Sri Lanka .

Raf MacMillan took nine wickets for the tournament and scored the winning runs in a nail-biting semi-final against Pakistan.

Harjas Singh (55) top scored for Australia in the grand final against India.

Raf MacMillan took nine wickets for the tournament and scored the winning runs in a nail-biting semi-final against Pakistan.

Harjas Singh (55) top scored for Australia in the grand final against India.

Charlie Anderson took four World Cup wickets, including a big dismissal in the grand final. It was Australia's fourth U19 men's World Cup victory and first since 2010, when current internationals Mitch Marsh and NSW's Josh Hazlewood were members of the squad. The win continues a stunning run of results from Australian teams in ICC events, with the Australian women's team winning the T20 World Cup last year and the Australian men's team winning the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup last year. Cricket NSW CEO said: "Congratulations to Anthony Clark and his team, especially the NSW players and support staff in South Africa as they won the fourth ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup for Australia. To go through the tournament undefeated and take home the trophy for the first time since 2010 is an amazing performance. We are happy that we can contribute to this success with both players and staff and it is a testament to the Pathways program at Cricket NSW." Australia Men's ICC U19 World Cup Winning Squad Hugh Weibgen (QLD – Valley District Cricket Club) – Captain

Lachlan Aitken (QLD – Gold Coast District Cricket Club)

Charlie Anderson (NSW – Northern District Cricket Club)

Harkirat Bajwa (VIC – Melbourne Cricket Club)

Mahli Beardman (WA – Melville Cricket Club)

Tom Campbell (QLD – Western Suburbs Cricket Club)

Harry Dixon (VIC – St Kilda Cricket Club)

Ryan Hicks (NSW – Mosman Cricket Club)

Sam Konstas (NSW – Sutherland District Cricket Club)

Rafael MacMillan (NSW – St George District Cricket Club)

Aidan O'Connor (TAS – Greater Northern Raiders)

Oliver Peake (VIC Geelong cricket club)

Harjas Singh (NSW – Western Suburbs Cricket Club)

Tom Straker (NSW – Sutherland District Cricket Club)

Callum Vidler (QLD – Valley District Cricket Club)

Corey Wasley (WA – Rockingham-Mandurah Cricket Club) NSW's six U19 World Cup winners (L-R) Sam Konstas, Ryan Hicks, Raf MacMillan, Charlie Anderson, Tom Straker, Harjas Singh // ICC

