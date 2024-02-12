Champion's Randy Gradishar reflects on the nod to the Pro Football Hall of Fame | News, sports, jobs

From Champion High School, it takes just over an hour to reach the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

Despite a long list of stats and accolades that many NFL players never achieve, the journey to Canton for native champion Randy Gradishar took much longer.

But now, 35 years after his eligibility and three previous appearances on the ballot, the wait is finally over for the former Denver Bronco.

A member of the Champion Athletic Hall of Fame (Class of 2004), Ohio State Varsity O Hall of Fame (1983), the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame (1987), the GTE Academic Hall of Fame (1992), and the College Football Hall of Fame (1998), it was announced Thursday that the linebacker would be inducted again, this time into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The way he found out is something Gradishar will never forget.

For a while, the 1978 Defensive Player of the Year even thought he had been passed over again.

Gradishar received a call from Broncos CEO Greg Penner asking him to stop by the team facility and discuss the legacy of the “Orange Crush,” while the Walton-Penner Group, which officially purchased the Broncos in August 2022, wanted to learn more about the team's history.

Upon arrival, Gradishar and Penner had a brief conversation, with some apologies from the Broncos' CEO, leaving Gradishar to believe he was about to receive the disappointing news. As they walked into another room of the Broncos facility, Gradishar was mobbed by camera flashes and the press, and that's when Gradishar knew what had happened.

“Suddenly there were about 25 to 30 media people with microphones and flashing cameras, and then I realized: this is it. I'm going in there.” Gradishar said. “They say they surprised me, but I say they deceived me. I even told the owners at a party here last night at the Super Bowl, “You guys really fooled me.” That was fun. And they have done an excellent job of that. I waited a few years to absorb it and thought I could get into it. Finally, two Fridays ago, that happened. I had an opportunity to talk to the media people, then I turned to my right and suddenly I see (former Broncos linebacker) Tom Jackson and (former Broncos defensive back) Billy Thompson. These guys were guys I played with, so the Broncos lined up these guys to come in and help celebrate for being part of the Orange Crush.

“That was a very, very exciting day. And now that we're even preparing for the Super Bowl, it's just been amazing. Great opportunity to celebrate being honored as one of just over 300 guys, out of over 1,000 players in NFL player history. I think I'm number 373, so it's just a great honor and also a real blessing for me to now know that I'm going to Canton in August.

Drafting Gradishar helped usher in an era of football that Broncos fans had not seen in the 14 years before his arrival. Following his selection, Gradishar and the Orange Crush defense made waves in the NFL in the late 1970s, with three consecutive playoff appearances – the first playoff appearances in franchise history – in 1977, 1978 and 1979, and the first AFC Championship of the team in 1977. .

In his time with the Broncos, Gradishar has an estimated 2,049 career tackles, an average of more than 200 tackles per season during his 10-year career. From 1974 to 1983, every year of his career, Gradishar led the Broncos in tackles.

The former Golden Flash was a seven-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro and was the 1978 Defensive Player of the Year.

Despite not playing football until ninth grade – the first year of the Champion program – Gradishar quickly received interest from colleges. One man took a particular interest in the linebacker, Ohio State coach Woody Hayes.

Although looking back, Gradishar thinks Hayes was more interested in recruiting his father than recruiting him.

“I went to high school and spent about an hour and fifteen minutes with Woody Hayes, and his last question to me was, 'What does your dad do?' And I said he has a grocery store less than two miles down the street. And Woody, he was always an energetic guy, so he says, 'Well, let's go see him.' So we drove to my dad's store. We walked back past the meat because that's where my dad was working, and we had to wait a few minutes because he was serving the customers. He had cut a pound of bologna, and when he finished cutting it for the customer, he suddenly talks to my father.

“I just stood there, it lasted a little over an hour, I think, and then he left. Then I turned to my father and said, “Dad, he didn't even say my name.” They were both in World War II, so all they talked about was World War II. They were both in the Philippines. I thought it was interesting that he didn't even mention my name, and then some time later, after that, after his visit, I realized that he was recruiting parents, recruiting my dad to get me into college and into Ohio State.

After four years in Columbus, Gradishar was selected 14th overall by the Denver Broncos in the 1974 NFL Draft.

When Gradishar heard the news, he admitted he had to look at a map to see where Colorado was. Now, Colorado is where he has built a legacy, where he calls home, and where Gradishar also serves as the Broncos' uniform inspector for home games, which he has done since the 2014 season.

Soon, though, Gradishar will return to Northeast Ohio, where it all began.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in Canton in August. His introduction at the ceremony will be provided by Jackson, a Cleveland native and fellow Orange Crush member.

[email protected]