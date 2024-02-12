Sports
Wheeling Central wins state hockey tournament | News, sports, jobs
WHEELING – After a two-day odyssey of three games on Saturday and Sunday, the Wheeling Central Maroon Knights are the champions of the 19th annual West Virginia State Bob Otten Hockey Tournament.
The Knights defeated the West Virginia East Vipers 5-4 in the championship game at WesBanco Arena, battening down the hatches after trailing in the first period and hanging on for a victory in the final seconds.
Wheeling Central played catch-up throughout the first period. They trailed 1-0 and then tied the game 1-1 on a Gary Hatfield goal assisted by Zach Vitlip with 6:19 left in the first period. They trailed 2–1 and then tied the match 2–2 after an unassisted goal from Aden Cooey with 4:30 to go in the first. The Vipers struck again with seconds left before the end of the first period, with Wyatt Arnoult giving West Virginia a 3-2 lead.
The Maroon Knights would not allow another goal until there were less than two minutes to play.
Wheeling Central tied the game 3-3 with 11:47 left in the second period, with Landon Prager scoring on an assist from Vitlip. Less than two minutes later they took their first lead of the match, 4-3, after Vitlip himself scored on a feed from Logan Pielech. Pielech added another assist to Cooey to increase Wheeling Central's lead to two while keeping the Vipers in check.
photo by: Nick Henthorn
Wheeling Central's Ashton Glover recorded 36 saves, was under fire all game, but rarely let anything through.
“Ashton, he's kept us in a lot of games this year, especially in our league,” Wheeling Central head coach PJ Ratcliffe said. “This will be his fourth year with us and we obviously appreciate the time we had with him. He kept us in games we had nothing to do with, and today he did the same.”
Wheeling Central was defeated by the Vipers 22-40 on Sunday.
Defensive playmaking was key for Wheeling Central throughout the two days. The Maroon Knights first defeated Linsly on Saturday and dealt Wheeling Park, which made it to the state title game last year, a loss on Sunday morning.
“What was different for us today, especially playing Park for the third time this season, was better defensively,” Ratcliffe said. “Much better defense on our own end, trying to protect the puck, trying to get them to play a 60-yard play. Park is having a great season, and it was much the same for the Martinsburg team. We were out of range, but we obviously had some good looks and we were able to make money.
photo by: Nick Henthorn
As time ticked away and expectations mounted for Wheeling Central, the Vipers' Kelon Everhart put one through the back of the net unassisted with 1:48 to play. It would be a very exciting 1:48 final for the Knights. With less than a minute left and the puck on the Knights side of the ice, Wheeling Central was called a timeout.
“That's why I called a timeout, telling the kids to tighten up, play smart and get the puck out of their own hands,” Ratcliffe said. “That way we didn't have to go into overtime and make it interesting. It's great for the school, it's always nice when we can do this for the hockey program.”
Despite a frantic effort from the Vipers, Wheeling Central's defense held on one last time to seal the victory.
Vitlip was named tournament MVP and was also the MVP of the Knights' championship game, scoring one goal and assisting on two goals for Central.
“Zach is a great player,” Ratcliffe said. “He plays major travel hockey in Pittsburgh, along with some of my other kids. He really set the tone this weekend, he's had a great year. He always brings the best of himself, plays the hardest, he was a big difference maker for us this weekend.”
photo by: Nick Henthorn
This is Ratcliffe's second title as head coach at Wheeling Central. He also won two as a player.
While Wheeling Central defeated the Cadets and Patriots to reach the title game, West Virginia defeated East Morgantown on Saturday and then beat Charleston on Sunday morning. Morgantown had defeated Wheeling Park in the title game the previous year.
