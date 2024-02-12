No. 2 Bears rally to take on #17 Arizona







Peter Fukumae eMjae Frazier was the all-around winner in Cal's win over Arizona on Sunday.

Strong performance in floor exercise victory

BERKELEY – The No. 2 California women's gymnastics team used a clutch performance in the floor exercise to earn a 197.125-196.850 victory over No. 17 Arizona on Sunday at the Haas Pavilion. The Wildcats held a 147.725 – 147.525 lead heading into the final rotation, but were all-around winners eMjae Frazier And Kyen Mayhew each earned a score of 9.95 to lead the Golden Bears' floor performance. Cal finished with a team mark of 49.600 in the event Jordan Kane (9,925), Andi Li (9.90), Ella Cesario (9.875) and Maddie Williams (9.875) rounds off the individual score. “We definitely had some standout performances eMjae Frazier And Andi Li among other things, but I was most proud of the way we handled adversity and then had a really fantastic performance from everyone on the floor,” said co-head coach Justin Howel . “That was a great test for our team and I'm very proud of how they finished the competition today.” Frazier also captured the beam with a 9.950 and was the all-around winner of the meet with a score of 39.575. Williams won on the bars with a 9.975 that matched Arizona's Marlia Hargrove for the best individual score of the day to win the vault. Cal joined in without Mya Lauzon which is ranked second in the country in four different events (all-around, vault, beam, floor). “Today was an opportunity to test our depth and try out some new athletes in the lineup,” Howell said. “I was incredibly proud of it Miki Aderinto , Casey Brown And Jayden Silver for hitting some lineup spots and showing off routines they've been working really hard on.” Brown gave the Bears a 9.85 in the bars and a 9.80 in the vault, while Silvers (vault) and Aderinto (beam) each contributed a score of 9.825. The Bears return to action on Feb. 17 at the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth against No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 13 Arkansas and No. 30 Washington. The quad meet starts at 7:15 PM CT/5:15 PM PT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calbears.com/news/2024/2/11/womens-gymnastics-no-2-bears-rally-to-beat-no-17-arizona.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos