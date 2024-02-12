Which college football team has the most players?





For all the spectacle that comes with it and the cultural importance attached to it, the Super Bowl is above all an event to crown one of the NFL's 32 teams as champions. But while the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs players competing for the Lombardi Trophy Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas are no longer in college, some of whom are long removed from their NCAA playing days, it is The NFL's biggest spectacle is not without ties to college football. For the vast majority of 49ers and Chiefs players, college football was an important step in their journey to the NFL, the place where they were molded from raw high school kids into more refined products ready to take on the challenges of professional football. to go. By reaching the Super Bowl, they showed they can contribute to a winning team that is one win away from achieving its biggest dream. REQUIRED READING:Why does Brock Purdy become Mr. Called Irrelevant? Last player drafted has a first in Super Bowl 58 For the college programs they left behind, the appearance of former players in the Super Bowl is a chance to tout themselves and whatever role they played in helping that player reach that kind of stage. It also makes for a pretty solid recruiting field. While having former players participate in the Super Bowl won't win a university a national championship or a College Football Playoff berth, it is an interesting measure of how well certain programs are doing, not just by bringing players into the league to direct, but also by letting them play. part of successful squadrons there. What does that mean for this year? Which college will have the most players in the 2024 Super Bowl? Let's see: Which college will have the most players in the 2024 Super Bowl? The best represented school on the field in Las Vegas on Sunday will be one of college football's historic powers: Oklahoma. Between the San Francisco and Kansas City rosters, the Sooners have six former players: C Creed Humphrey (Chiefs)

OT Wanya Morris (chefs)

TE Blake Bell (Chiefs)

LS James Winchester (chiefs)

OT Trent Williams (49ers)

TE Brayden Willis (49ers) It is the second year in a row that Oklahoma has had the most players of any college in the Super Bowl. In last season's game between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the Sooners also had six players between the two rosters, including Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts and offensive tackle Lane Johnson. REQUIRED READING:Super Bowl 2024: Latest odds for San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Colleges with the Most Players in the 2024 Super Bowl With Oklahoma leading the way, here are the colleges with at least two former players competing in Sunday's Super Bowl: 6 :Oklahoma

:Oklahoma 5 : Georgia, Florida, Clemson

: Georgia, Florida, Clemson 4 : Michigan, USC, TCU, Middle Tennessee

: Michigan, USC, TCU, Middle Tennessee 3 : Washington, Penn State, LSU, Oregon, Missouri, Stanford, Rutgers, Western Michigan

: Washington, Penn State, LSU, Oregon, Missouri, Stanford, Rutgers, Western Michigan 2: Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, Purdue, Kentucky, NC State, Kansas State, Miami, Cincinnati, Arkansas, UCLA, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, South Florida, Ball State, SMU, San Diego State , BYU, Harvard

