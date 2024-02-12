Alex Michelsen, FAU women's tennis players, assist with the 'ACEing Autism' clinic

DELRAY BEACH Thousands of tennis fans will pour into the Delray Beach Tennis Center starting Monday when the Delray Beach Open begins with the main event studded with big American names Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul.

But the event got off to a flying start along Atlantic Avenue after a weekend of tennis clinics for children, with Autism in the shadow of the main stadium.

On Sunday morning, the Florida Atlantic University women's tennis team and rising US Tour phenom Alex Michelsen teamed up with representatives from ACEing Autism.

The founder/head tennis instructor is Richard Spurling, who played tennis at FAU from 1992 to 1996 and now lives in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, Love Serving Autism held its own Delray Beach Tennis Center clinic, following up on its every Saturday session at the Wellington Tennis Center.

There were lots of high-fives, laughter, well-hit volleys and calories burned by the kids over the two mornings.

It feels good to give back, said 19-year-old Michelson, who lives in Southern California and has climbed to a 75th world ranking. Even if they have a small handicap, it should not stop them from playing tennis. It was very nice to be there.

Spurling has 137 locations for its clinics in 29 states. In Florida, they are located in Stuart, Weston, Miami Gardens, Naples and Fort Myers. He is trying to get a regular clinic at his alma-mater, FAU.

Alex coming out is great for him to do this, Spurling said. He has had a lot of success over the past twelve months.

Nothing more successful than Sunday morning, when he exchanged volleys with children, especially three brothers Angelo, Max and Valentino. The Hollywood brothers showed nice touches on the Delray clay courts.

The three brothers barely missed a ball, said Michelson, who opens play on Tuesday and could meet Paul in Thursday's second round. They did fantastic. Everyone did much better than I thought.

The FAU players and Michelson stood close to the net with the kids in the service box during most of the drills. They hit the ball back and forth on the fly and on the bounce and did all sorts of things to bounce the ball off the racket drills.

The hour-long clinic started with warm-ups, where the children ran laps around the track, did jumping jacks and a hopping exercise.

It was a clinic for 10 children. According to the policy, there is a tennis volunteer for each player. The motto is that children with autism can have fun while learning the sport often, improving their motor and social skills and improving their hand-eye coordination.

According to the organization's spokesperson, Mylene Martin, tennis is the best.

It's amazing to me, Spurling said. For families to come out and see their kids running around and having fun, that means the world to me. That's what I wake up to every day.

FAU captain Amber McGuiness said her teammates did not miss the opportunity.

As part of the tennis team, we want to help the kids in the community, McGuiness said. It is a great event to help the children have fun, play sports, feel happy and help them love the sport.

The FAU team has also worked at Wellington Tennis Center for the other organization, Love Serving Autism. In Wellington, the three tennis coaches, Cardinal Newman head coach Bill Sanis, Jamila Nadal and Delica Williams, volunteer to work with the children every Saturday.

Sanis, who has been teaching tennis for 50 years, said, “You just want to help these special kids.

Born in England, Spurling hopes to help ACE autism grow. It's great to get our name out there, raise awareness and offer a free clinic so families know we have this in the area, Spurling said. It's a small community, the autism community.

Tournament competition begins Monday at the Delray Beach Tennis Center

As for the tournament, qualifying ended on Sunday. The weekend's doubles match lost a key figure when Instagram star Eugenie Bouchard withdrew with an injury, a tournament official said. Kevin Anderson was added to the mix in Bouchard's place to play a singles match against Tommy Haas.

In doubles on Saturday, Bob Bryan/Mike Bryan (USA) defeated Haas/Sam Querrey 6-2, 6-3 and Ivo Karlovic/Clervie Ngounoue defeated Luke Jensen/Murphy Jensen 6-2, 6-4.