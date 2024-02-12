Boys hockey: Jeron Pinoniemi leads Park Rapids to a 6-2 victory – Park Rapids Enterprise





PARK RAPIDS Jeron Pinoniemi scored five goals as the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team ended its regular season against Section 8A teams with a 6-2 win over Kittson County Central at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Saturday February 10. Pinoniemi opened the scoring 6:09 into the match before Morgan Muir tied the score at 1-1 with a breakaway goal at 8:33. Pinoniemi put the Panthers up 2-1 at 10:26 with an assist from Kale Ravnaas. Park Rapids had a 21-3 advantage in shots on goal in the opening period. Two more goals from Pinoniemi increased the Panthers' lead to 4-1. Pinoniemi completed a hat trick 5:54 into the second period before Ravnaas set up Pinoniemi's fourth goal at 7:22. Gavin Johnson's power-play goal with 1:03 remaining closed the gap to 4-2. The Panthers completed the victory when Finn Henry scored at 10:19 and Pinoniemi scored a shorthanded goal with 2:37 to play. Quinn Hoscheid assisted on Henry's eighth goal of the season. Pinoniemi increased his team lead to 26 goals as the Panthers defeated KCC 18-4 in the final period. Goaltender Sawyer Torkelson made 15 saves as the Panthers finished with a 54-17 advantage in shots. Park Rapids defeated the Bearcats 8-2 earlier this season. The win increased Park Rapids' record to 7-5 against sectional teams and 14-7-3 overall, while KCC dropped to 1-9 in sectional play and 2-22 overall. Kittson County Central 1 1 02 FIRST PERIOD: 1, Park Rapids, Pinoniemi, 6:09. 1, KCC, Muir (Albrecht), 8:33. 2, Park Rapids, Pinoniemi (Ravnaas), 10:26. Sanctions: None. SECOND PERIOD: 3, Park Rapids, Pinoniemi, 5:54. 4, Park Rapids, Pinoniemi (Ravnaas), 7:22. 2, KCC, Johnson (Muir), 15:57. Penalties: KCC 0, Park Rapids 3. THIRD PERIOD: 5, Park Rapids, Henry (Hoscheid), 10:19. 6, Park Rapids, Pinoniemi, 2:23 p.m. Penalties: KCC 0, Park Rapids 2. GOALKEEPER SAVES: KCC (Lindegard) 13-19-1648. Park Rapids (Torkelson) 2-9-415. PARK RAPIDS goalie Gavin Schmidt made 47 saves as Benson/Morris shutout the Panthers for the second straight game and for the third time this season with a 2-0 Mid-State Conference win at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Friday, February 9. Charlie Goff and Logan Hadfield scored second-period goals, the only goals of the game, as Benson/Morris avenged a 4-1 loss to the Panthers earlier this season and improved to 5-4 in the conference and 13-11 in the general. Torkelson made 20 saves as the Panthers fell to 6-3-1 in Mid-State games. Park Rapids failed to score on five power-play opportunities while holding a 47-22 edge in shots. FIRST PERIOD: No scoring. Penalties: Morris/Benson 3, Park Rapids 0. SECOND PERIOD: 1, Morris/Benson, Goff (Hadfield, Wrobleski), 6:54. 2, Morris/Benson, Hadfield (Goff), 10:26. Penalties: Morris/Benson 2, Park Rapids 1. THIRD PERIOD: No scoring. Penalties: Morris/Benson 1, Park Rapids 1. GOALKEEPER SAVES: Morris/Benson (Schmidt) 15-16-1647. Park Rapids (Torkelson) 8-4-820.

1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate

1987 Graduated from Moorhead State University

Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987

