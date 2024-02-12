Cricket world divided over 'joke' decision as Glenn Maxwell makes more T20 history

Glenn Maxwell hit a record century before controversy erupted in the second T20 between Australia and West Indies. Image: Getty/Fox Cricket

Glenn Maxwell's record-breaking century in the second cricket The T20 between Australia and West Indies was somewhat overshadowed by a bizarre sequence of events that denied the Aussies a run-out on Sunday evening. Maxwell blasted 120 off just 55 balls at Adelaide Oval – the fastest ever century in a T20 international on Australian soil (50 balls).

The swashbuckling all-rounder hit eight sixes and 12 fours in his masterful knock, which propelled Australia to 4-241 and a 34-run win. His 50-ball century broke Rilee Rossouw's previous record on Australian soil after the South African recorded a 52-ball ton against Bangladesh in Sydney at the 2022 World Cup.

Maxwell, along with Aaron Finch and Josh Inglis, holds the overall record of 47 balls for the fastest T20I century anywhere in the world. The 35-year-old Maxwell also equaled Rohit Sharma's record for most centuries in T20 internationals with five.

However, the remarkable blow was overshadowed by strange scenes in Australia's bowling innings, when they were denied a wicket as umpire Gerard Abood ruled that no one had appealed. Alzarri Joseph hit a ball straight to Mitch Marsh at extra cover and ran away, with the Australian captain throwing the ball to Spencer Johnson at the non-striker's end to take the bails off.

Joseph turned out to be far from his territory, but Abood called for it to continue because none of the Australians actually appealed. Johnson seemed to think Joseph was not gone, and none of the Australians could be heard on the TV broadcast.

Abood looked around several times for an appeal, but when he saw or heard none, he called for play to continue and did not send the decision to the third referee. The Aussie players were in disbelief at the decision, with Marsh protesting alongside Abood.

Tim David was heard telling the referee that he had appealed, before saying: “This is a joke.” With a number of Australian players around him, Abood said: “Guys, this is getting ridiculous. We're getting into really bad territory. Get on with the game.”

Alzarri Joseph fell just short, but referee Gerard Abood did not hear the Australians' appeal. Image: Fox Sports

Controversy arises over the bizarre non-decision

Abood was technically correct according to the letter of the law. Rule 31.1 of the Laws of Cricket states: “Neither umpire shall give a strike to a batsman even though he/she is legally out, unless appealed to by a fielder. This will not disqualify a batsman who is legally out from leaving the wicket without an appeal.”

But under rule 31.3, Abood might have erred by not allowing the Australians to appeal afterwards. The rule states: To be valid, an appeal must be made before the bowler begins his/her run-up or, if there is no run-up, his/her bowling action to deliver the next ball, and before time has expired. called. The Over call does not invalidate an appeal made before the start of the next over, provided that Time has not been called.

According to the rule in question, 'Time' refers to the end of a play session. That means the Aussies should have appealed anytime before the next ball was bowled.

The bizarre incident overshadowed Glenn Maxwell's historic century. (Photo by Sarah Reed/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Cricket world divided over controversial umpiring decision

Mike Hussey, commenting for Fox Sports, said the Aussies should have accepted the decision sooner and moved on. It doesn't look good for the young kids, you have to accept the referee's decision and move on, he said.

Maxwell said after the match: 'The referee was of the opinion that no one had appealed. And there were a few of us who thought we had appealed. That was actually exactly where the confusion lies.

And to be honest, I understand, it wasn't a shouting call from everyone. But it was probably one of those things where you expect it to go to the third referee.

“We thought it was pretty close, and a few of us raised our hands. And we actually stopped, thinking he (Abood) had sent it up.”

“Everyone turned and looked at the big screen and the batsman was already starting to walk away. It was just confusing… just a weird one, one of those weird rules in cricket. We should probably just be a bit louder with our calls .” .”

Fans also remained divided over the incident. Many suggested that Abood should have used the third referee regardless of whether he heard an appeal or not, as this would have led to the correct outcome.

For a run-out it doesn't matter if there is no profession. When he's gone, he's gone? #AUSvWI Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) February 11, 2024

There is no requirement in the MCC Laws or in the ICC T20 International Playing Conditions that states that an appeal cannot be made after a replay has been shown on screen. As long as it is done by the start of the run-up to the next ball. #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/IU6s3IrH5U Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) February 11, 2024

Oddly enough, I didn't see or hear Tim David appeal It is your responsibility to ensure that the referee sees or hears you #AUSvWI Callum #Whatever (@Bombers83) February 11, 2024

Fair call.

All the players close to the action thought it was not over and no one appealed.

Ump probably thought it was close, but since no one bothered to appeal, he didn't bother contacting the 3rd ump. They all moved on and it wasn't until they saw a replay that they decided to appeal. Jason Sman21 (@JasonSman21) February 11, 2024

It's strange, but technically it was correct. MCC Law 31.1 states that an appeal must be filed, but that applies to any dismissal. So technically, even if you clean someone and knock the stumps out of the ground, it's not out unless you appeal or the batsman walks. Michael Shillito (@tealfooty) February 11, 2024

with AAP

