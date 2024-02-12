Sports
Cricket world divided over 'joke' decision as Glenn Maxwell makes more T20 history
Glenn Maxwell's record-breaking century in the second cricket The T20 between Australia and West Indies was somewhat overshadowed by a bizarre sequence of events that denied the Aussies a run-out on Sunday evening. Maxwell blasted 120 off just 55 balls at Adelaide Oval – the fastest ever century in a T20 international on Australian soil (50 balls).
The swashbuckling all-rounder hit eight sixes and 12 fours in his masterful knock, which propelled Australia to 4-241 and a 34-run win. His 50-ball century broke Rilee Rossouw's previous record on Australian soil after the South African recorded a 52-ball ton against Bangladesh in Sydney at the 2022 World Cup.
NOT GOOD: Marcus Stoinis found himself in drama ahead of the T20 World Cup
BRUTAL: Lance Morris detail emerges after test recall for Michael Neser
Maxwell, along with Aaron Finch and Josh Inglis, holds the overall record of 47 balls for the fastest T20I century anywhere in the world. The 35-year-old Maxwell also equaled Rohit Sharma's record for most centuries in T20 internationals with five.
However, the remarkable blow was overshadowed by strange scenes in Australia's bowling innings, when they were denied a wicket as umpire Gerard Abood ruled that no one had appealed. Alzarri Joseph hit a ball straight to Mitch Marsh at extra cover and ran away, with the Australian captain throwing the ball to Spencer Johnson at the non-striker's end to take the bails off.
Joseph turned out to be far from his territory, but Abood called for it to continue because none of the Australians actually appealed. Johnson seemed to think Joseph was not gone, and none of the Australians could be heard on the TV broadcast.
Abood looked around several times for an appeal, but when he saw or heard none, he called for play to continue and did not send the decision to the third referee. The Aussie players were in disbelief at the decision, with Marsh protesting alongside Abood.
Tim David was heard telling the referee that he had appealed, before saying: “This is a joke.” With a number of Australian players around him, Abood said: “Guys, this is getting ridiculous. We're getting into really bad territory. Get on with the game.”
Controversy arises over the bizarre non-decision
Abood was technically correct according to the letter of the law. Rule 31.1 of the Laws of Cricket states: “Neither umpire shall give a strike to a batsman even though he/she is legally out, unless appealed to by a fielder. This will not disqualify a batsman who is legally out from leaving the wicket without an appeal.”
But under rule 31.3, Abood might have erred by not allowing the Australians to appeal afterwards. The rule states: To be valid, an appeal must be made before the bowler begins his/her run-up or, if there is no run-up, his/her bowling action to deliver the next ball, and before time has expired. called. The Over call does not invalidate an appeal made before the start of the next over, provided that Time has not been called.
According to the rule in question, 'Time' refers to the end of a play session. That means the Aussies should have appealed anytime before the next ball was bowled.
Cricket world divided over controversial umpiring decision
Mike Hussey, commenting for Fox Sports, said the Aussies should have accepted the decision sooner and moved on. It doesn't look good for the young kids, you have to accept the referee's decision and move on, he said.
Maxwell said after the match: 'The referee was of the opinion that no one had appealed. And there were a few of us who thought we had appealed. That was actually exactly where the confusion lies.
And to be honest, I understand, it wasn't a shouting call from everyone. But it was probably one of those things where you expect it to go to the third referee.
“We thought it was pretty close, and a few of us raised our hands. And we actually stopped, thinking he (Abood) had sent it up.”
“Everyone turned and looked at the big screen and the batsman was already starting to walk away. It was just confusing… just a weird one, one of those weird rules in cricket. We should probably just be a bit louder with our calls .” .”
Fans also remained divided over the incident. Many suggested that Abood should have used the third referee regardless of whether he heard an appeal or not, as this would have led to the correct outcome.
For a run-out it doesn't matter if there is no profession.
When he's gone, he's gone? #AUSvWI
Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) February 11, 2024
There is no requirement in the MCC Laws or in the ICC T20 International Playing Conditions that states that an appeal cannot be made after a replay has been shown on screen. As long as it is done by the start of the run-up to the next ball. #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/IU6s3IrH5U
Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) February 11, 2024
Oddly enough, I didn't see or hear Tim David appeal
It is your responsibility to ensure that the referee sees or hears you #AUSvWI
Callum #Whatever (@Bombers83) February 11, 2024
Fair call.
All the players close to the action thought it was not over and no one appealed.
Ump probably thought it was close, but since no one bothered to appeal, he didn't bother contacting the 3rd ump.
They all moved on and it wasn't until they saw a replay that they decided to appeal.
Jason Sman21 (@JasonSman21) February 11, 2024
It's strange, but technically it was correct. MCC Law 31.1 states that an appeal must be filed, but that applies to any dismissal. So technically, even if you clean someone and knock the stumps out of the ground, it's not out unless you appeal or the batsman walks.
Michael Shillito (@tealfooty) February 11, 2024
with AAP
Subscribe to our newsletter and score the biggest sports stories of the week.
|
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/cricket-world-divided-joke-decision-glenn-maxwell-makes-more-t20-history-200559804.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A sexy roller skating show
- Cricket world divided over 'joke' decision as Glenn Maxwell makes more T20 history
- Travis Kelce's Super Bowl outfit is custom Amiri
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch UPI services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius |
- Best Bollywood Releases Warm Up Your Valentine’s Month
- Racial wealth disparities have widened during the pandemic
- Brianna Ghey vigil: Family and friends gather in Warrington to remember teenage life
- Huskies battle in tight loss to Cal
- Gracie Hunt Goes See-Through in Sherri Hill Dress at 2024 Super Bowl Party
- Jon Stewart on Why He Returned to 'The Daily Show': 'It's Not Just the Election'
- Japan's earthquake-ravaged Noto shopping district holds an open-air market; Shop owners and residents rejoice
- Orderfaz welcomes President Jokowi on working visit to Bandung