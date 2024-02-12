Furman football player visit details





Visitation details have been released for Bryce Stanfield, the Furman University football player who died Friday after suffering a medical emergency during a morning practice on Wednesday. Stanfield died Friday in the hospital, surrounded by family and his Furman family, the university announced. The university sent the following message to the Furman community on Sunday evening: “We are aware of the sadness you may be feeling today over the loss of student Bryce Stanfield. The Stanfield family has arranged a visitation for the campus community to express your sorrow. and to share your love and care for Bryce. “The family will receive friends Monday from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Thomas McAfee Funeral Home in Greenville, 639 N. Main Street. We want you to be aware that there will be an opportunity to view Bryce during the visitation, but if you If you prefer not to, you can choose to come only with family and friends.” The Bryce family invites you to wear casual or sporty clothes, especially Furman purple. If you would consider bringing an index card with a favorite memory of Bryce and/or a photo of him to share, it would be very meaningful to the family. There will also be blank cards available at the funeral home. There may be media present outside the funeral home, but no one should feel obligated to be interviewed. Feel free to simply say “No, thank you” and walk away. “A funeral is being planned in Bryce's hometown of Acworth, Georgia. In addition, we are planning a memorial service on our campus. We will update you as soon as details are available.” As we grieve together amid this terrible loss, I hope you find comfort in caring for each other by remembering Bryce's remarkable life, and by continuing his example of pursuing an engaged and meaningful life.” The school held a press conference Friday evening with head football coach Clay Hendrix, and other school officials. Watch the video below: The school said anyone needing support can contact these numbers for assistance: Trone Center for Mental Fitness (counseling services) and after-hours crisis line: 864-294-3031, press #3 (confidential, Available 24/7) Office of Spiritual Life: 864-294-2133 (8:30 AM – 5:00 PM) Office of Student Life: 864-294-2202 (8:30 AM – 5:00 PM). 864-294-2111.

Visitation details have been released for Bryce Stanfield, the Furman University football player who died Friday after suffering a medical emergency during a morning practice on Wednesday. Stanfield died Friday in the hospital, surrounded by family and his Furman family, the university announced. The university sent the following message to the Furman community on Sunday evening: “We are aware of the sadness you may be feeling today over the loss of student Bryce Stanfield. The Stanfield family has arranged a visitation for the campus community to express your sorrow and share your love and care for Bryce. “The family will receive friends Monday from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Thomas McAfee Funeral Home in Greenville, 639 N. Main Street. We want you to be aware that there will be an opportunity to see Bryce during the visit, but if you prefer not, you can choose to visit alone with family and friends. “The Bryce family invites you to wear casual or sporty clothing, especially Furman purple. If you would consider bringing an index card with a favorite memory of Bryce and/or a photo of him to share, you would are of great significance to the family. Blank cards will also be available at the funeral home. “There may be media outside the funeral home, but no one should feel obligated to be interviewed. Feel free to just say, no, thank you, and walk away. “A funeral is being planned in Bryce's hometown of Acworth, Georgia. We are also planning a memorial service on our campus. We will keep you informed as soon as the details are known. “As we grieve together amid this terrible loss, I hope you will find comfort in caring for one another by remembering Bryce's remarkable life, and by continuing his example of pursuing an engaged and meaningful life. “ The school held a news conference Friday evening with head football coach Clay Hendrix and other school officials. Watch that video below: The school said anyone needing support can contact these numbers for help: Trone Center for Mental Fitness (counseling services) and after-hours crisis line: 864-294-3031, edition #3 (confidential, available 24/7)

Spiritual Life Office: 864-294-2133 (8:30am – 5:00pm)

Office of Student Life: 864-294-2202 (8:30am – 5:00pm). After hours: 864-294-2111.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wyff4.com/article/furman-football-player-death-visitation-stanfield/46722386 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos