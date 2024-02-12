Six programs crowned 2024 Ivy League fencing champions





PRINCETON, NJ – There were multiple champions in both the 2024 Ivy League Men's and Women's Fencing Championships, with ties in both rankings. Columbia, Princeton and Penn finished the day with 5-1 records to claim the Ivy League women's fencing crown, while Columbia, Princeton and Harvard each went 3-1 on the men's side to win the title. LADIES SUMMARY Princeton won its 13eoverall Ivy League championship, Penn won its first Ivy League title in 20 years and 11th overall, and Columbia won its first title since 2020 and 14eoverall after finishing 5-1 this weekend. Yale (3-3) took fourth place, Harvard finished fifth (2-4) and Cornell (1-5) and Brown (0-6) rounded out the last two spots, respectively. Harvard's Zoe Kim took home the top spot in women's saber with a 14-4 record, Yale's Kristina Petrova, who took home the women's foil title, and Columbia's Rachael Kim topped the women's foil standings with 13-1 records, and Harvard's Emily Vermeule led the women's epee with a score of 15-3. On the women's side, Penn earned a key victory over Princeton, 14-13, to improve to 4-1 and keep three teams in contention for the title heading into the final round. Penn saberist Sabrina Cho won the match for the Quakers and gave Penn a late chance. In round seven, Columbia defeated Harvard 16-11, Princeton defeated Yale 18-9 and Penn defeated Cornell 16-11 as each program moved to 5-1 and tied for the women's title. WOMEN'S ALL-IVY FIRST TEAM: Sword:

Emily Vermeule, Harvard*

Ariana Rausch, Princeton

Ketki Ketkar, Cornell

Faith Park, Harvard

Sydney Tyler, Princeton Foil:

Kristina Petrova, Yale*

Rachael Kim, Colombia

Sabrina Cho, Penn Saber:

Zoë Kim, Harvard*

Alexandra Lee, Princeton

Honor Johnson, Princeton

Ryan Jenkins, Princeton WOMEN'S ALL-IVY SECOND TEAM: Sword:

Grace Hu, Penn

Victoria Kuznetskov, Penn Foil:

Katina Proestakis-Ortiz, Penn

Evelyn Cheng, Colombia

Sabrina Fang, Princeton Saber:

Stella Berman, Cornell

Tamar Gordon, Columbia MEN'S SUMMARY Columbia won its 42nd overall men's fencing championship and second since 2022. Princeton rallied to win its first title since 2017 and 2017.eoverall, and Harvard won its final match, winning its second straight Ivy League title and 13eOverall, as all three teams won 3-1 this weekend. Penn finished the weekend 1-3 for fourth place and Yale (0-4) rounded out the men's standings. The winning men's saber was Yale's Jordan Silberzweig with a 9-3 record, Harvard's James Chen and Columbia's Samarth Kumbla were 10-2 in the men's foil, with Kumbla winning the individual men's foil championship, and Jonas Hansen topped the men's epee standings with a 10. Record -2. The men were also on the cutting edge. The Columbia men clinched at least a share of the championship after round four, defeating Yale by a score of 19-9, while Princeton and Harvard remained in contention to share the title heading into the final round. The fifth and final men's round featured Princeton versus Columbia, with Princeton needing to secure the victory to earn at least a share of the title. With the match tied at 12-12 with three fights to go, Princeton pulled off three straight victories in foil, saber and epee to win the match 15-12 and secure a share of the championship. Meanwhile, Harvard defeated Yale 16-11 to also share the title. MEN'S ALL-IVY FIRST TEAM Sword: Jonas Hansen, Harvard*

Alec Brooke, Princeton

Skyler Liverant, Columbia

Henry Lawson, Harvard Foil: Samarth Kumbla, Colombia*

James Chen, Harvard

Blake Broszus, Penn Saber: Jordan Silberzweig, Yale*

Ronald Anglade, Princeton

Matthew Limb, Princeton MEN'S ALL-IVY SECOND TEAM Sword: Tristan Szapary, Princeton

Mihir Kumashi, Harvard Foil: Jasper Levy, Princeton

Bryce Louie, Penn

Bogdan Hamilton, Colombia Saber: Jaden Callahan, Columbia

Charlson Kim, Yale

Matt Linsky, Harvard *notes individual champions

