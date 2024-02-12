Women's tennis drops to number 15 on the final day of the ITA Indoors





SEATTLE The Huskies went to three sets in three singles matches, but couldn't pull out the victory against No. 15 California as they fell 4-1 on Sunday night in the final Husky match of the ITA National Team Indoors Championships. Michigan and Oklahoma State will play tomorrow at noon for the ITA National Team Indoors Championship at Nordstrom Tennis Center. Melissa Sakar And Dariya Detkovskaya secured their first doubles match of the weekend, defeating Cal's pair of Folch and Schomburg. No. 1 doubles Alexia Jacobs And Astrid Olsen faced their second top-20 doubles match in as many days, losing 6-2 to Mushika/Viller Moeller. Sarah-Maude Fortin And Erika Matsuda almost performed a miracle, but fell 7-5 to the Bears to secure the doubles point. Olsen earned the only double for the Huskies, winning her match on Court 3 against No. 51 Ivanov 7-6 (7-3), 6-1. Four of Cal's six singles players were ranked in the top 100 in tonight's match. Erika Matsuda (No. 1) and Alexia Jacobs (No. 2) were both tied with No. 21 Viller Moeller and No. 22 Alsola, respectively, but neither finished as Court 4 secured the victory for the Bears, 4-1. The Dawgs are off next weekend and return to the NTC to face Seattle University on Wednesday, February 21 at 5 p.m. Washington Women's Tennis

February 11, 2024

Seattle, Wash.

ITA National Team Indoors Day Three Washington1

No. 15 California 4 Double No. 16 Mushika/Viller Moeller (Cal) def. Jacobs/Olsen, 6-2 Ivanov/Alsola (Cal) def. Fortin/Matsuda, 7-5 Sakar/Detkovskaya def. Folch/Schomburg (Cal), 6-2 Order of finish: 3, 1, 2 Singles Erika Matsuda vs. No. 21 Viller Moeller (Cal), 7-5, 1-6, 3-3 DNF Alexia Jacobs vs. No. 22 Alsola (Cal), 3-6, 6-4, 6-6 DNF Astrid Olsen Certainly. No. 51 Ivanov (Cal), 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 Mushika (Cal) def. Melissa Sakar 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 Know. 105 Folch (Cal) final. Dariya Detkovskaya 6-3, 6-2 No. 71 Mi (Cal) final Sarah-Maude Fortin 6-2, 6-1 Order of finish: 6, 5, 3, 4 Follow @uw_wtennis on Instagram and X this season for all team updates and content.

