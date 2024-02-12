Three goals in third period lift Gremlins hockey to Wing Ding victory | News, sports, jobs

HOUGHTON – In front of a packed Dee Stadium on Friday evening of Wing Ding week, the Houghton Gremlins hockey team found its footing by scoring a goal in each of the first two periods before scoring three more in the third to defeat the Hancock Bulldogs to beat, 5-0.

The atmosphere alone made the game unforgettable.

“The largest crowd I have ever seen at Dee Stadium for a high school game,” said Gremlins coach Micah Stipech. “It was almost completely full, and loud, so loud. It was really cool.”

The Gremlins came out of the gate playing a very physical style, and they maintained their physicality throughout the game. However, Hancock did well to break up the plays early, and the competition was largely even for most of the first period. Senior goaltender Dan Wroblewski made some key saves to keep things scoreless.

The Bulldogs faced off against Houghton for a long time. But in the closing stages of each of the first two periods, the Gremlins asserted themselves in the offensive zone and were rewarded.

For Houghton, who was stung twice in their loss to Detroit Catholic Central by late-period markers, scoring late in the first period and more than halfway through the middle frame was something they focused on.

“We have struggled to score lately against the three big opponents we have had. In our last five games, four of them, we have only scored one goal.” Stipech said. “So we really wanted to have some desperation to capitalize on our chances. We know what it's like to get scored late in a period after playing CC. It's such a momentum boost, especially because we really had a lot of chances in the first period, and to get one late was a big momentum swing.”

Senior defenseman Connor Raffaelli got Houghton on the board when he took advantage of an extended shift in the Hancock zone. The Bulldogs were caught chasing the puck a bit, resulting in his wrister, a hard, high shot from between the circles that knocked Wroblewski's blocker side into the top corner of the net at 2:43. Sophomore winger Noah Maillette and sophomore center Jack Sayen both assisted on the goal.

Raffaelli added a second goal at 15:50 of the third period during a 5-on-3 power play.

Using the veteran defenseman in such a big way offensively was a key for the Gremlins.

“He played with so much poise, two huge goals from him,” Stipech said. “He leads on and off the ice in so many ways, and just the big smile he had on his face after the game said it all.”

Gremlins senior goaltender Bryant Lee kept the Bulldogs off the board in the first inning.

The second period went back and forth, similar to the first frame, with neither team dominating. Both teams were able to create some chances that were handled by the experienced netminders. Houghton was able to take a 2-0 lead just past the halfway mark when Sayen's shot down the ice from the left side just missed Wroblewski's path and hit the inside of the far post at 9:19. Noah Maillette picked up his second assist of the night on the goal.

Hancock managed to make the Dutch and Black fans sweat at times with a few good looks at Lee, but could not convert the net to find that first goal and break Houghton's lead. In particular, just after Houghton killed the first penalty of the game, Hancock was able to cycle the puck around Lee's net into the right slot. But the rebound of freshman center Tevin Stukel's shot was pushed just wide of the opposite corner to keep the Bulldogs scoreless.

Houghton forced the play again late in the second, leading to lopsided possession for the final three minutes of the period. Hancock withstood that attack and went into the second break trailing by just two and still very much in contention.

However, a penalty in the opening minute of the third led to a 3-0 Gremlins lead when senior center Michael Maillette scored immediately after the first faceoff of the power play at 1:41. That drop was to Wroblewski's right, and the Gremlins won the draw, junior winger Jace DeForge smartly centering the puck and Maillette burying his chance in the net just two seconds after the penalty.

Hancock was given another opportunity to get back into the game when Houghton was called for simultaneous penalties, giving the Bulldogs two full minutes of a 5-on-3 lead, but Houghton was able to consistently clear their zone during that time and even generated a short-handed escape, stopped by Wroblewski.

Sophomore defenseman Jack Rudak scored Houghton's final goal on the same power play where Raffaelli scored his second goal. While Raffaelli had a two-man lead, Rudak's, who crossed the line at 4:09 p.m., had a one-man lead.

Lee ended his night having stopped all 16 shots the Bulldogs threw his way. After giving up four goals in a loss to Notre Dame in the second game of the MIHL Showcase, getting the shutout Friday was encouraging for his coach.

“He carries the whole weight of the team on his shoulders, and it was such a relief for him,” Stipech said. “After the match I noticed that it means so much to him. Everyone plays so hard for him.

“A three-goal lead feels like a very big lead to us, thanks to Bryant. To be able to play a full game and for him to get another shutout, I'm so happy for him.”

Wroblewski finished with 27 saves in the loss.

NEXT ONE

Houghton will be back on the ice at Dee Stadium on Tuesday when they host Calumet at 7 p.m. Hancock will also be on the ice Tuesday as they host Marquette at Houghton County Arena at 6:30 p.m.