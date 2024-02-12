Hind Zaza takes gold medal in AWST 2024 individual table tennis





Sharjah24: Syrian athlete Hind Zaza secured the gold medal in the individual table tennis competition at the 7th edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST 2024). The 12-day sporting event, which concluded on Monday, was a remarkable gathering of talent with 560 athletes representing 63 teams from 15 countries competing in 8 sports.

Zaza secured victory in the final against Egypt's Reem Al Iraqi on Sunday, with a score of 3-2, taking home the silver. The bronze medal went to Bahrain's Mariam Abdullah and Egypt's Hanaa Ibrahim. The table tennis competition concluded with an awards ceremony for the winning players and teams. Egypt's Enppi won the team title, crowned with the gold medal, while Bahrain's Al-Ahli Bahrain received the silver medal and Jordan's Hammadah secured the bronze medal. In the doubles competition, Bahraini athletes Mariam Abdullah and Amrita Amit took the gold medal, leaving Egyptian duo Reem Al Iraqi and Fatima Alaa Al-Din behind for the silver medal. Meanwhile, the bronze medal was awarded to Kuwaiti players Mariam Abdul Rahim and Manwa Al-Shammari and Syrian players Hind Abdul Raouf and Ibaa Ali. Nabil Mamoun, member of the Rules Committee of the International Table Tennis Federation and chief referee for AWST 2024, testified to the unequivocal success of the championship in all respects. He emphasized the importance of diversity in the results of the competition and the distribution of medals among different teams, underscoring the strength of the competition and the skill level of the participants. He said: “We are very happy with the great level of the participating teams and the great commitment of the players and the sportsmanship that prevailed in all matches, which are the desired goals of AWST 2024.” Mamoun expressed his gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Women's Sports, for her patronage of this prestigious Arab sporting event. He emphasized that AWST has strengthened its status as one of the most important regional events significantly advancing women's sports in the Arab world.

