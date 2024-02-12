Fraser-McGurk in line for T20I debut, Agar called

Two South Australians, who have played two ODIs each, are in line to make their international T20 debuts

Perth customers could be queuing up to attend the Jake Fraser-McGurk show after the batting sensation was added to Australia's T20I squad for the final match of their Dettol series against the West Indies.

The 21-year-old has been added to the squad alongside South Australian teammate Wes Agar, as star paceman Josh Hazlewood returns to Sydney to prepare for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Australia are chasing their second series win over the Windies in a week after Fraser-McGurk blasted an incredible 18-ball 41 in Canberra last Tuesday to help the hosts to a 3-0 win in the previous ODI series.

His addition to the T20 raises the exciting prospect of Fraser-McGurk and superstar Glenn Maxwell playing alongside each other after the latter broke a record fifth international T20 century and helped Australia to Perth with an unassailable 2-0 in the series. three games. .

Even though we won the series, we want to win 3-0. That represents an exciting opportunity for us, said captain Mitch Marsh after arriving in Perth on Monday.

Like Fraser-McGurk, Agar also played two one-day internationals for Australia, both against the West Indies on his debut tour of the Caribbean in 2021.

The 27-year-old right-armer was the Adelaide Strikers' leading wicket-taker in KFC BBL|12 with 18, but played just four matches in BBL|13 (for two wickets at 67.50 and an economy of 10.38) as a club. went all-in on leg-spinners Cameron Boyce and Lloyd Pope.

Fraser-McGurk, on the other hand, enjoyed a career-best Big Bash summer.

He led the Melbourne Renegades' series scores with 257 strikeouts at 158.64, earning selection for the Team of the Tournament, with only Matt Short (25) and Josh Brown (23) hitting more sixes than Fraser's 18 this season -McGurk.

The young right-hander then went straight from his breakthrough BBL campaign to a maiden overseas T20 appearance, leaving Australian veteran David Warner behind after signing on as a substitute player for his Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 tournament the UAE.

There he hit a half-century off 21 balls on debut, which he followed with a score of 41, ending a whirlwind three-match spell with 109 runs at 213.72 before returning home to make his international debut as part of the Australian ODI squad.

Should he make his international T20 debut tomorrow night, Fraser-McGurk will have ticked off two of the three formats in just over a week.

“I said to (South Australia coach) Jason Gillespie, 'I want to be a three-format player for Australia later in my career', that's my goal, that's what I'm working towards,” the ex-Victorian batsman told cricket. com.au after leading Australia's shortest 50-over chase off 41 balls during last Tuesday's third ODI in Canberra.

“That's why I moved to South Australia. I wanted to get a fresh start.

“I didn't expect it to happen so quickly, but 12 months is a long time in cricket and to be rewarded with some selection is really nice for me and my family.”

Gillespie and Ricky Ponting are among the respected figures in Australian cricket who believe it won't be long before he makes his debut in the longer format either.

“When you have that kind of talent you have to be exposed to cricket at the highest level to work it out and I think Jake can still do that,” Ponting said last week after being appointed head coach of Washington Freedom.

“The natural talent he has reminds me a bit of David Warner's introduction to Australian cricket.

“I definitely support (him) to play Test cricket one day.”

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9th: Australia won by 11 runs

February 11: Australia won by 34 runs

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas