Sports
Fraser-McGurk in line for T20I debut, Agar called
Two South Australians, who have played two ODIs each, are in line to make their international T20 debuts
Perth customers could be queuing up to attend the Jake Fraser-McGurk show after the batting sensation was added to Australia's T20I squad for the final match of their Dettol series against the West Indies.
The 21-year-old has been added to the squad alongside South Australian teammate Wes Agar, as star paceman Josh Hazlewood returns to Sydney to prepare for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.
Australia are chasing their second series win over the Windies in a week after Fraser-McGurk blasted an incredible 18-ball 41 in Canberra last Tuesday to help the hosts to a 3-0 win in the previous ODI series.
His addition to the T20 raises the exciting prospect of Fraser-McGurk and superstar Glenn Maxwell playing alongside each other after the latter broke a record fifth international T20 century and helped Australia to Perth with an unassailable 2-0 in the series. three games. .
Even though we won the series, we want to win 3-0. That represents an exciting opportunity for us, said captain Mitch Marsh after arriving in Perth on Monday.
Like Fraser-McGurk, Agar also played two one-day internationals for Australia, both against the West Indies on his debut tour of the Caribbean in 2021.
The 27-year-old right-armer was the Adelaide Strikers' leading wicket-taker in KFC BBL|12 with 18, but played just four matches in BBL|13 (for two wickets at 67.50 and an economy of 10.38) as a club. went all-in on leg-spinners Cameron Boyce and Lloyd Pope.
Fraser-McGurk, on the other hand, enjoyed a career-best Big Bash summer.
He led the Melbourne Renegades' series scores with 257 strikeouts at 158.64, earning selection for the Team of the Tournament, with only Matt Short (25) and Josh Brown (23) hitting more sixes than Fraser's 18 this season -McGurk.
The young right-hander then went straight from his breakthrough BBL campaign to a maiden overseas T20 appearance, leaving Australian veteran David Warner behind after signing on as a substitute player for his Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 tournament the UAE.
There he hit a half-century off 21 balls on debut, which he followed with a score of 41, ending a whirlwind three-match spell with 109 runs at 213.72 before returning home to make his international debut as part of the Australian ODI squad.
Should he make his international T20 debut tomorrow night, Fraser-McGurk will have ticked off two of the three formats in just over a week.
“I said to (South Australia coach) Jason Gillespie, 'I want to be a three-format player for Australia later in my career', that's my goal, that's what I'm working towards,” the ex-Victorian batsman told cricket. com.au after leading Australia's shortest 50-over chase off 41 balls during last Tuesday's third ODI in Canberra.
“That's why I moved to South Australia. I wanted to get a fresh start.
“I didn't expect it to happen so quickly, but 12 months is a long time in cricket and to be rewarded with some selection is really nice for me and my family.”
Gillespie and Ricky Ponting are among the respected figures in Australian cricket who believe it won't be long before he makes his debut in the longer format either.
“When you have that kind of talent you have to be exposed to cricket at the highest level to work it out and I think Jake can still do that,” Ponting said last week after being appointed head coach of Washington Freedom.
“The natural talent he has reminds me a bit of David Warner's introduction to Australian cricket.
“I definitely support (him) to play Test cricket one day.”
Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies
February 9th: Australia won by 11 runs
February 11: Australia won by 34 runs
February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT
Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cricket.com.au/news/3892734
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Revolut launches travel eSIM phone plans in UK
- Voices from Bollywood and beyond condemn propaganda film 'Article 370' – Kashmir Media Service
- Fraser-McGurk in line for T20I debut, Agar called
- Cucculelli Shaheen brings modern glamor to New York Fashion Week with statement, heavily embroidered dresses balanced by natural beauty.
- GOP senators defy Trump by advancing foreign aid bill
- Should Nawaz Sharif risk negotiating a government? The message from the Pakistanis via Imran Khan is clear
- Atif Aslam returns to Bollywood after 7 years with Love Story of 90s | Fabulous fun find
- Business economists say recession risks are fading, but political tensions pose a threat to the economy
- Study: Global deforestation leads to more mercury pollution | MIT news
- Navy veterans return from Qatar, thank PM Narendra Modi for safe release
- Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay, Article 370 and more Bollywood releases to watch out for
- Bears complete Washington's season