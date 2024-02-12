Northern Iowa University





WATERLOO, Iowa — UNI Tennis kicked off a four-match homestand this weekend, splitting the two matches against a pair of Illinois-based programs to secure its first dual win of the season. The Panthers fell short in a 6-1 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies on Friday morning, but rebounded in impressive fashion with a 7-0 shutout of the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Saturday afternoon. Opening of the Friday match, Darta Dalecka And Lorena Cardoso picked up UNI's only doubles victory with a 6-3 win over Erika Dimitrieva and Nataly Ninova. Kim Zizek would pick up the Panthers' only singles victory at the number four position, coming back after dropping a hard-fought first set for a three-set victory against Reagan Welch (6-7, 6-1, 10-5) Northern Iowa started Saturday's meeting with the Leathernecks by sweeping all three doubles matches. Dalecka and Cardoso defeated Lara Rossetto Diniz de Souza and Paige Grice 6-3, while Andrijana Brkic and Kim Zizek defeated Aina Cortina-Pou and Maria Rybka 6-2. Kanyanut Sudsaard and Issa Sullivan also defeated Kate Lauger and Anna-Evelina Trush 6-2. The Panthers carried their momentum into singles as Brkic scored a straight sets over Rossetto Diniz de Souza (6-0, 6-3), while Dalecka rallied from one set down to defeat Grice in three frames (4- 6, 6-3). 4, 6-4). Cardoso also bounced back after falling short in her first set against Cotina-Pou and responded with consecutive 6-2 set wins (5-7, 6-2, 6-2). Zizek defeated Rybka in back-to-back 6-2, 6-2 frames, while Sudsaard staved off a challenge from Trush (6-4, 3-6, 10-8) and Sullivan shutout Brumbaugh (6-0, 6-0). NEXT ONE The Panthers return home next weekend to host the Iowa Central Tritons on Friday, February 16 at 5:00 PM CT, and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on February 17 at 10:00 AM. Both duals will be held at the Black Hawk Tennis Club in Waterloo. FULL RESULTS (One team point awarded per singles win / One team point awarded to the team that wins two of the three doubles matches) UNI 1, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 6 DOUBLE

SINGLES #1 – Diana Lukyanova (NIU) def. Andrijana Brkić (UNI), 6-4, 6-1

#2 – Erika Dimitrieva (NIU) def. Darta Dalecka (UNI), 6-4, 6-3

#3 – Nataly Ninova (NIU) def. Lorraine Cardoso (UNI), 6-4, 7-6

#4 – Kim Zizek (UNI) def. Reagan Welch (NIU), 6-7, 6-1, 10-5

#5 – Isabelle Righi (NIU) def. Southern Canyons (UNI), 6-2, 6-1

#6 – Jenna Horne (NIU) def. Issa Sullivan (UNI) – 6-3, 6-2 UNI 7, WEST ILLINOIS 0 DOUBLE SINGLES #1 – Andrijana Brkic (UNI) def. Lara Rossetto Diniz de Souza (WIU), 6-0, 6-3

#2 – Darta Dalecka (UNI) def. Paige Grice (WIU), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

#3 – Lorena Cardoso (UNI) def. Aina Cortina-Pou (WIU), 5-7, 6-2, 6-2

#4 – Kim Zizek (UNI) def. Maria Rybka (WIU), 6-2, 6-2

#5 – Kanyanut Sudsaard (UNI) def. Anna-Evelina Trush (WIU), 6-4, 3-6, 10-8

#6 – Issa Sullivan (UNI) def. Aubrey Brumbaugh (WIU), 6-0, 6-0

