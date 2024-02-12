Huskies hockey earns split, but wins Winter Carnival | News, sports, jobs

HOUGHTON – With a win on Friday night, 3-1, and a loss, 4-2, on Saturday, the Michigan Tech Huskies hockey team earned a split with the Minnesota State Mavericks during Winter Carnival weekend at MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

While both teams earned three points in the CCHA standings, the Huskies won the MacInnes Trophy with a shootout victory after Saturday's game.

HUSKIES TAKE FRIDAY NIGHT

On Friday night, the Huskies opened the Winter Carnival weekend and did everything they had to do to be successful, and when the final buzzer sounded, the Huskies earned a 3-1 victory over the Mavericks.

In the week leading up to Friday night, the Huskies did a lot of research after taking just one point from a tough weekend against Northern Michigan.

It didn't take long for the Huskies to prove that all the focus on what they can control made a difference. Michigan Tech opened the game almost entirely at the end of the rink to the Mavericks and was rewarded just 66 seconds in when alternate captain Ryland Mosley took a pass from freshman center Max Koskipirtti and buried a wrist shot behind a shocked Mavericks goaltender Alex Tracy.

Mosley took pride in finding open space in the offensive zone and then taking advantage with a goal with both of his linemates, Koskipirtti and freshman winger Isaac Gordon, assisting.

“Gordon and Max are great,” Mosley said. “They made great plays and I had a wide open net there. Max gave me a great pass in the 2-on-1.”

According to coach Joe Shawhan, the shifts after a Huskies goal have left a lot to be desired all season. On Friday night, the Huskies responded to their early count with two more shifts with most of their time spent in the offensive zone.

From there, the Huskies did some of the little things they needed to do to be successful.

“I give our boys a lot of credit” Shawhan said. “Played through adversity, matched the intensity, played well together.

“There isn't a player who wasn't all in for the top up front. I thought everyone on the team played for Michigan Tech University and the guys in the locker room.

The Huskies maintained that early lead until the Mavericks got a 4-on-3 power play midway through the second period. They wiped out most of the advantage even when it became a 5-on-4 advantage. However, the Mavericks finally broke the ice at 12:19 when Kaden Bohlsen put one past Huskies alternate captain Blake Pietila.

Looking for a few good teams to follow that goal, the Huskies got just that with the line of junior winger Jack Works, co-captain Logan Pietila and sophomore winger Kash Rasmussen on the ice.

Tenacious work was done on the forecheck, which freed the puck in the offensive zone. Freshman defenseman Nick Williams jumped on it, skated it through the left circle and then delivered a perfect pass to the back door, where Logan Pietila was able to skate in and lead it in at 1:53.

Logan Pietila admitted he didn't ask for the puck for fear of tipping Tracy.

“I was actually hoping Nick would see me there,” he said. “Just, I didn't want the goalkeeper to put a stop to it through the crease.”

Williams, playing in only his 16th game of the season, showed a lot of poise by making the pass on goal to earn his second career point. His coach was very excited to see him continue to play with confidence.

'We decided to give him a chance' Shawhan said. “We decided to give him a chance and he has been consistent for us. He's been really good for us.”

From there, the Huskies turned to Blake Pietila, who was excellent the rest of the game. The Mavericks had six power plays on the night, including three in the third period, but time and again Blake Pietila was there to thwart their shots from all over the offensive zone.

The Mavericks pulled Tracy with 1:38 left in the game, and the Huskies closed things down defensively, whether it was blocked shots by senior defenseman Jed Pietila and freshman defenseman Chase Pietila, or timely puck touches by Logan Pietila and co-captain Arvid Caderoth, the Mavericks struggled to get pucks to the net.

As time expired, the Huskies forced a turnover to the left from Blake Pietila and Jed Pietila cleared the puck off the glass and out of the defensive zone. The puck rolled off the glass and across the ice to the empty net with just nine seconds left, sealing the victory.

HUSKIES FALL ON SATURDAY

Beating a team like the Mavericks four times in a season is something very rare, and even though the Huskies came within a goal with 2:30 to go on the night of the game, Blake Pietila pulled a power play, but they couldn't quite do it find third goal. Finally, the Mavericks scored an empty-netter with 3.2 seconds left to seal the victory, 4-2.

The Huskies, playing without Koskipirtti and freshman winger Lauri Raiman along with junior center Austen Swankler and alternate captain Kyle Kukkonen, played two of the three good periods, but that wasn't enough to be successful.

“(We played) two pretty good periods,” Shawhan said. “Obviously we have some issues that we have to work through, in terms of line-up and things like that. But I thought we played two pretty good periods. I thought we played an absolutely terrible period and that cost us the game. We didn't compete. We didn't play with any skill. We didn't play with energy.”

In the second period, the Mavericks turned a 1-1 game into a 3-1 lead with goals from Sam Morton and Bohlsen nearly 12 minutes apart at 4:25 and 16:01, respectively.

The Huskies needed a spark in the third and got it from junior winger Marcus Pedersen, who scored on a well-timed shot off a faceoff to Tracy's left at 4:53.

“I told (Levi) Stauber I wanted a quick hit for that one-timer, and he said, 'Yeah, sure,' and it was perfectly where I wanted it, so I could just shoot, just hope for it Best,” Pedersen said.

The Huskies couldn't find the equalizer after that, even in the final 2:30, when they created a two-man advantage on the power play by pulling back Blake Pietila. Bohlsen iced the game for the Mavericks with 3.2 seconds left.

The Mavericks took a 1-0 lead 8:22 into the first period when Brian Carrabes knocked a second rebound past Blake Pieitla.

Looking for an answer, the Huskies got it when Jed Pietila caught senior winger Tyrone Bronte in motion as he drove into the offensive zone. Bronte beat Tracy with a high wrist shot at 9:41.

SHOOTOUT WIN

After co-captain Arvid Caderoth and Gordon both missed their shootout opportunities, Shawhan sent on Logan Pietila, who scored on a wrist shot. The Mavercks' Luc Wilson evened things up, and the Huskies turned to Mosley, who buried a backhand deke. The Mavericks answered again on a wrister by Bohlsen, forcing the Huskies to try Pedersen, who took one home.

Blake Pietila stopped Josh Groll to end the shootout in the Huskies' favor.

MVPietila

Jed Pietila, who scored an empty goal on Friday evening and provided an assist on Saturday, was named Winter Carnival Most Valuable Player.

NEXT ONE

The Huskies have a week off before traveling to Bowling Green State.