WBB gets back on the winning circuit with an impressive win over James Madison





Next game: at Ohio University 2/17/2024 | 1 o'clock in the afternoon February 17 (Sat) / 1 p.m bee Ohio University MUNCIE, Ind. – The Ball State women's basketball team (21-3) wasted no time getting back on the winning track after an impressive 72-57 win over James Madison (17-8) on CBS Sports Network Sunday afternoon at Worthen Arena. It was the second match of the MAC-SBC Challenge, with Ball State winning both after beating Troy on the road earlier in the season. The Ball State “Crashers” had quite a game today for the Cardinals Marie Kiefer led BSU inside the paint with 19 points that came on 6-of-7 shooting from the field. Alex Richard put Ball State on the map with 11 points and nine rebounds. The Cardinals had two more players reach double figures as Madelyn Bischoff the match ended with 14 and Ana Barreto had 10. After Ball State lost their first game in more than 14 games on Wednesday, you could tell the Cardinals were ready to redeem themselves against the James Madison Dukes. Ball State came out strong in the opening quarter, going on a 10-2 run in the first five minutes of the game. The Cardinals were unstoppable, especially when they shot 80 percent (4 of 5) on offense at the half. The term nothing-but-just came to mind then Ally Becki drained a 3-pointer to give BSU an 18-7 lead with 2:39 left in the quarter. JMU shifted to a zone defense that caused BSU some frustration, but the Cardinals still found a way to score and would take a 27-11 lead over Duke's to end the first quarter of the game. While the scoring wasn't as dominant for the Cardinals in the second period, BSU was still able to hold on no matter what defense Duke threw at them. The second quarter was a defensive battle with low scores from both teams, but of course Brady Sallee used his bench for some fresh legs and Barreto came through with back-to-back baskets to give the Cardinals a 38-19 lead just under two minutes into the game. Ball State was able to close the first half with a 39-21 lead over James Madison at intermission. After the break, James Madison appeared to be on the verge of a possible comeback, but Ball State quickly ended his momentum with some hard-fought baskets in the paint from Kiefer and Richard to go back up 10 (45-25). Overall, great defense and some great shot selections helped the Cardinals take a 54-33 lead over JMU in the final 10 minutes of the competition. The fourth quarter heated up after JMU went on a 10-2 run to make it a 10-point ball game (56-46) with 6:05 left in the game. The Dukes stepped up their defense, making some possessions challenging for BSU. But Ball State does what it does best and that's scoring. The Cardinals scored an impressive 14-7 score in less than a minute, capped off by a layup from Nyla Hampton . After that, Ball State never looked back and won the ball game by 15. The Ball State women's basketball team returns to MAC action on the road in Ohio on Saturday, February 17 for tip-off at 1:00 PM ET at the Convocation Center.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ballstatesports.com/news/2024/2/11/womens-basketball-wbb-gets-back-on-winning-track-with-impressive-win-over-james-madison The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos