Brock Purdy: College football career, stats, highlights, records





Before he made headlines as Mr. Irrelevant, starter for the San Francisco 49ers, Brock Purdy put on a show at quarterback for Iowa State. Purdy burst into the spotlight as a sophomore and gained national attention. In his senior season, Purdy was one of the greatest quarterbacks in Cyclone history. Here's everything you need to know about Brock Purdy's college career. Brock Purdy's vital signs School: State of Iowa

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-0

Weight: 212 pounds

Years active: 2018-2021 Here are Brock Purdy's college career stats. Scroll right to view the full statistics. Year games comp Unpleasant comp. % past Yds pass TD INT Rush att Rush Yds Rush TD 2018 10 146 220 66 2,250 16 7 100 308 5 2019 13 312 475 66 3,982 27 9 93 249 8 2020 12 243 365 67 2,750 19 9 87 382 5 2021 13 292 407 72 3,188 19 8 85 238 1 Career 48 993 1,467 68 12,170 81 33 365 1,177 19 One more for @CycloonFB @brockpurdy13 finds @charliekolar_ to put Iowa State back on the board pic.twitter.com/PZJWWk8gRY FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 31, 2020 Where did Brock Purdy go to college? Brock Purdy, an Arizona native, attended Iowa State. Per 247SportsPurdy signed with Iowa State over offers from Alabama, Texas A&M, Boise State and others. What kind of prospect was Brock Purdy in high school? Purdy was a three-star quarterback at Perry High School in Glendale, Arizona. He lost two Arizona State Championship games in 2016 and 2017. During the 2017 season, Purdy threw for 4,410 yards and 57 touchdowns (an Arizona Conference 6A record), while rushing for 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns. Purdy won Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year honors following his 2017 season. Purdy finished his career with 8,937 passing yards and 107 touchdowns while maintaining a 3.8 GPA average. What were some of Brock Purdy's best games in college? Here are some of Purdy's most notable college performances: Iowa State 48, Oklahoma State 42 | October 6, 2018 18-23 passing, 318 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, one interception, 84 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown Fourth most passing touchdowns in school history Debut performance of the bank

Washington State 28, Iowa State 26| December 28, 2018 (Alamo Bowl) 18–27 passing, 315 passing yards, two interceptions, 46 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns Iowa State bowl record for passing yards Iowa State bowl record for rushing touchdowns

Iowa State 72, Louisiana-Monroe 20 | September 21, 2019 21-27 passing, 435 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, one interception, 75 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns Total single-game offense record in the state of Iowa Iowa State single-game touchdowns responsible record

Iowa State 41, Kansas 31 | November 23, 2019 29-42 passing, 372 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, one interception, one rushing touchdown 10-10 passing for 135 yards with three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in a fourth-quarter comeback.

Iowa State 37, Oklahoma 30 | October 3, 2020 12-24 passing, 254 passing yards, one passing touchdown, one rushing touchdown Return in the fourth quarter Beat every school in the Big 12 in his career

Iowa State 42, West Virginia 6 | December 5, 2020 20-23 passing, 247 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 38 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown The fourth-best single-game completion percentage in school history

Iowa State 34, Oregon 17 | January 2, 2021 (Fiesta Bowl) 20-29 passing, 156 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 39 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown Offensive MVP of the game

Iowa State 59, Kansas 7 | October 2, 2021 17–22 passing yards, 245 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, 37 rushing yards School record four touchdown passes in the first quarter

Iowa State 24, No. 8 Oklahoma State 21 | October 23, 2021 27-33 passing, 307 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns Seventh fourth-quarter comeback of his career

What awards did Brock Purdy win in college? Here are the awards and honors Purdy won in college: Big 12 Athlete of the Year (2022)

First-team All-Big 12 coaches (2020); AP (2021)

Second Team All-Big 12 Coaches (2019, 2021)

Second Team Senior Class Award All-American (2021)

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP (2020)

Second Team Academic All-American CoSIDA (2020, 2021)

First Team Academic All-District CoSIDA (2020, 2021)

Davey O'Brien Award semi-finalist (2019, 2020)

Manning Award semi-finalist (2020)

First Team Academic All-Big 12 (2019, 2020, 2021)

HM All-Big 12 coaches (2018)

Big 12 True Freshman of the Year ESPN (2018)

Dury Moss Award for Outstanding Newcomer (2018)

Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team (2018)

