Men's tennis falls in the top-ranked state of Ohio – University of South Carolina Athletics





Columbus, OH No. 4 men's tennis fell 1-6 to top-ranked Ohio State in Columbus on Sunday. The Gamecocks became the first team this season to take the doubles point from the Buckeyes, but the home team fought back to sweep the singles in the match. In doubles, the Buckeys struck first with the defeat of No. 35 Robert Cash and Bryce Nakashima Jelani Sarr And Carter Morgan 6-2 at the number 3 position. However, it was all Gamecocks in the top two positions Lucas Andrade da Silva And James story pairs for their second straight win together and the No. 2 ranking and Toby Samuel And Casey No clinched the point with a 6-4 win at the top of the line-up. Claiming the doubles point was a welcome change for the Gamecocks, who had previously claimed just one doubles point this season due to the absence of doubles. Connor Thomson remains a factor. In singles, No. 50 Samuel was the only Gamecock to put a set on the board, taking the first set over No. 67 Cannon Kingsley, but the Buckeye fought back to claim the match in three sets. No other Gamecocks were able to get things going, with all five other singles courts falling to straight sets. South Carolina now awaits the draw for the ITA Indoor National Championships, which will take place February 16-19 in New York City. The draw is scheduled for Tuesday. More information will be provided as it becomes available. For the latest South Carolina men's tennis information, keep following GamecocksOnline.com or the team on social media (@GamecockMTennis). (1) Ohio State 6, (4) South Carolina 1 Doubles (order of finish: 3, 2, 1) Toby Samuel/Casey Hoole (SC) def. Justin Boulais/Andrew Lutschaunig (OSU) 6-4 Lucas Andrade da Silva/James Story (SC) def. Cannon Kingsley/JJ Tracy (OSU) 6-3 #35 Robert Cash/Bryce Nakashima (OSU) def. Jelani Sarr/Carter Morgan (SC) 6-2 Singles (order of finish: 6, 5, 2, 3, 4, 1) #67 Cannon Kingsley (OSU) def. #50 Toby Samuel (SC) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 #25 Justin Boulais (OSU) def. Casey Hoole (SC) 6-0, 6-4 #7 JJ Tracy (OSU) def. James Story (SC) 6-1, 6-4 #13 Jack Anthrop (OSU) def. #76 Jelani Sarr (SC) 7-6 (7-3), 6-0 Robert Cash (OSU) def. Lucas Andrade da Silva (SC) 6-1, 6-2 #86 Alexander Bernard (OSU) def. Sean Daryabeigi (SC) 6-3, 6-1

