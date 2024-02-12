India squads announced for 2024 World Team Table Tennis Championships





The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) selection committee has named a 10-member Indian squad, comprising five men and six women, for the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships 2024 in Busan from February 16 to 25. Manush Shah, Sharath Kamal, Manav Vikash, Harmeet Desai and S Gnanasekaran are part of the men's team, while Manika Batra, Ahyika Mukherjee, Diya Parag, Archana Girish and Sreeja Akula are in the women's team. The 68th-ranked Harmeet Desai is the top-ranked player among the men's team, while Manika Batra at 37th is the top-ranked paddler among the women's players picked for the event. Sreeja Akula, who recently broke into the top 50, is the second-highest ranked player in the women's squad. The Indian men's team will play their first match of the campaign against Chile on Saturday, February 17, while the women's team will take on China in their first match on Friday, February 16. The top eight teams will qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris In both the men's and women's team events, eight groups, consisting of five teams each, will compete to advance to the knockout rounds. Each match is determined by the best of five singles matches, with individual matches being the best of five matches. Each group takes part in a single round-robin format, with each team competing against the other four teams in their group. After the round-robin is completed, the top three teams from each group will advance to the knockout stages. A total of 24 teams advance and get one last chance at silverware. The top eight teams at the end of the campaign will qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The Indian women's team will be in Group 1 along with China, Hungary, Spain and Uzbekistan, while the men's team will be part of Group 3, comprising the Republic of Korea, Poland, Chile and New Zealand. With only eight places available at the 2024 TT World Championships, this campaign is very important for India to make it to the mega event in Paris. If they fail to reach the top eight, they will have to rely on the world rankings. France, Australia, China, Sweden, Brazil, Germany and Egypt are the men's teams that have already qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, while France, Australia, China, Germany, USA, Brazil and Egypt are the qualified women's teams. Men's team – Manush Shah, Sharath Kamal, Manav Vikash, Harmeet Desai and S Gnanasekaran Women's team – Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Archana Girish, Ayhika Mukherjee, Diya Parag Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee



