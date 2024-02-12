Raj Limbani Biography – Early Life, Education, Cricket Stats & Other Details!





Raj Limbani is a player of the Indian under-19 cricket team, who has performed very well in bowling against Australia in the 2024 U-19 World Cup Final. He has taken three wickets in this match. Read on to learn more about him. Raj Limbani Biography Raj Limbani, born on February 2, 2005, currently only 19 years old, belongs to Dayapar, Rann of Kutch. He is a very skilled fast bowler, his better performances have helped India reach the final of the 2024 Under-19 World Cup. There is no public information about his parents but according to the sources, it is claimed that his father's name is Manilal Limbani, a farmer by passion. It is absolutely known that he belongs to a normal family, and he was very interested in cricket since childhood. His interest in cricket has made him a better bowler today. Many great cricketers have said that he can be a better option for the Indian team in the future as his bowling style is very impressive. His spin is so good that it puts a lot of pressure on the batsman, this is the reason why Australia were restricted to just 253 runs against India in the final of the Under-19 World Cup. Raj Limbani Personal life and education Raj Limbani, as he has often stated that he always prioritizes his career over personal relationships. He finds joy and strength in the time he spends with family and friends, treating his teammates as brothers both on and off the field. Talented cricketer Raj Limbani completed his secondary education from Shri Swami Narayan Gurukul Vidhyalaya, Baroda, Gujarat. More information about him can be found in the table below. First and last name Raj Limbani Date of birth February 2, 2005 Birthplace Rann of Kutch, Baroda, Gujarat, India Age (as of 2024) 19 years N nationality Indonesian Religion Hinduism Ethnicity Indonesian Constellation Aquarius Form Patel Educational background Shri Swami Narayan Gurukul Vidyalaya, Baroda, Gujarat Family Father: Manilal Limbani (farmer) Brother: Hardik Limbani (cricket enthusiast) Relationship status Single Stroking style Right-handed Bowling style Right arm medium Bowling speed Constantly reaches between 135 and 140 km/h Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Weight 65kg Her c odor Black Eye color Brown Social media presence Instagram: @RajLimbani Raj Limbani in the 2024 Under-19 World Cup final In the Under-19 World Cup final, played on February 11, 2024, he gave just 38 runs in 10 overs and picked up three wickets. His bowling has gone a long way in creating pressure on the Australian cricket team. His bowling has also allowed other bowlers to take wickets and this has left Australia booked at just 253 runs. Even big cricketers have praised Raj Limbani's bowling performance and were quite impressed with his bowling. Many big cricketers also want to meet him in person. This 19-year-old cricketer has not only performed well in the Under-19 World Cup final against Australia, but his performances have been much better in all the matches that India has played, and now it remains to be seen how his future career will pan out. turns out, whether he will get a place in the Indian team or not. Raj Fight Cricket Stats Raj Limbani has only played Under-19 matches, he has played 11 matches in the 2024 Under-19 World Cup, and his performances in all these matches have been very good. You can see his bowling and batting performances in all the matches below. AGREEMENT To beat Bowling Date Ground IND Under-19 vs AUS Under-19 – 3/38 February 11, 2024 Willowmoore Park, Benoni IND Under-19 vs S Africa U19 13* 3/60 06-Feb-2024 Benoni IND Under-19 vs Nepal U19 — 1/25 02-Feb-2024 Flower fountain IND Under 19 years v s NZ U19 2* 2/17 January 30, 2024 Flower fountain IND Under-19 vs. USA U19 — 1/17 January 28, 2024 Flower fountain IND Under-19 vs B'desh U19 2* 1/25 January 20, 2024 Flower fountain IND Under-19 vs SL Under-19 — 1/18 January 17, 2024 Pretoria IND Under-19 vs AUS Under-19 0* 0/7 January 13, 2024 Pretoria IND Under-19 vs S Africa U19 — 0/37 06-Jan-2024 Johannesburg IND Under-19 vs Afghan U19 — 2/39 December 29, 2023 Johannesburg IND Under-19 vs B'desh U19 11* 2/47 December 15, 2023 ICCA2 Dubai Visit the Bscnursing homepage.

